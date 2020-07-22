All apartments in Cupertino
The Markham Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
20800 Homestead Rd · (203) 274-8269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 Month Free on Select Apartments
Location

20800 Homestead Rd, Cupertino, CA 95014
Homestead Road

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 40A · Avail. now

$2,407

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 47G · Avail. now

$2,416

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 38A · Avail. Jul 28

$2,469

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 40+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 73J · Avail. now

$2,951

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 32C · Avail. now

$2,951

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 981 sqft

Unit 56B · Avail. now

$2,972

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 981 sqft

See 28+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Markham Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
bike storage
community garden
conference room
courtyard
lobby
online portal
package receiving
The garden-style community at the Markham Apartments in Cupertino is flush with verdant landscaping and mature trees—an ideal backdrop for a wide range of exploits, and granting you a well-deserved retreat.

Luxurious amenities like spacious floor plans, private balconies, an oversized saltwater pool and a body sculpting kinetic Fitness Center are all made to be enjoyed on a daily basis. And for special occasions (or just because) the poolside kitchen cabana and HD private theatre are great places to gather with friends and live a little larger.

Located in the highly desirable activity center of Silicon Valley, The Markham has easy access to entertainment and culture, wide-open green spaces, an abundance of wining and dining options and all the big tech, like Apple and HP—not to mention an excellent school district for the next generation of big thinkers.

Custom made for living life to the fullest, the only thing the Markham apartments in Cupertino are lacking is your personal touch.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
limit: 3
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Parking Lot. Covered lot. Apartment homes will receive a garage or parking permit depending on floor plan. Open carport parking is available for apartments with permits. Uncovered parking spaces are available for homes with a second car without parking permit or guests.
Storage Details: 2.5' x 3': $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Markham Apartments have any available units?
The Markham Apartments has 74 units available starting at $2,407 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Markham Apartments have?
Some of The Markham Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Markham Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Markham Apartments is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free on Select Apartments
Is The Markham Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Markham Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Markham Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Markham Apartments offers parking.
Does The Markham Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Markham Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Markham Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Markham Apartments has a pool.
Does The Markham Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Markham Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Markham Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Markham Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does The Markham Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Markham Apartments has units with air conditioning.
