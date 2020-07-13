All apartments in Cupertino
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Cupertino City Center

Open Now until 6pm
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd · (408) 260-5524
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Lease Now & Get 1 Month Free on Select Apartments
Location

20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014
City Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,563

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,586

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$3,303

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$3,482

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Unit 510 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,497

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 951 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cupertino City Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
car charging
internet access
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. When looking for a sophisticated high-end highrise retreat alongside the best of Silicon Valley, the Cupertino City Center Apartments are simply unrivaled. From an idyllic location in Downtown Cupertino, these luxury apartments are uniquely suited for refined living. Enjoy premium amenities and spectacular views of nearby parks, mountains, over a hundred restaurants and an excellent school district, not to mention proximity to 60 of the world's most visionary tech employers such as Apple, Google and Facebook. The Cupertino City Center Apartments-settle in, without having to settle for anything less. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets per household
rent: $65 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cupertino City Center have any available units?
Cupertino City Center has 16 units available starting at $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cupertino City Center have?
Some of Cupertino City Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cupertino City Center currently offering any rent specials?
Cupertino City Center is offering the following rent specials: Lease Now & Get 1 Month Free on Select Apartments
Is Cupertino City Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Cupertino City Center is pet friendly.
Does Cupertino City Center offer parking?
Yes, Cupertino City Center offers parking.
Does Cupertino City Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cupertino City Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cupertino City Center have a pool?
Yes, Cupertino City Center has a pool.
Does Cupertino City Center have accessible units?
No, Cupertino City Center does not have accessible units.
Does Cupertino City Center have units with dishwashers?
No, Cupertino City Center does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Cupertino City Center have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cupertino City Center has units with air conditioning.
