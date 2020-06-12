Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments internet access online portal

Newly Redesigned Interiors - Visit our decorated model today! Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, Aviare offers apartments in Cupertino where residents find balance in contemporary luxury. Work out in the state-of-the-art health and fitness center or lounge by the pool or spa, or entertain friends and family in the rooftop terrace. If you want to live in one of the best communities in Cupertino rent one of our spacious one or two bedroom floorplans with lofty ceilings, state-of-the-art kitchen appliances, upgraded countertops, custom cabinetry and full-sized washers and dryers. Our Cupertino apartments are close to the most popular restaurants and entertainment venues, so stepping out is easy.