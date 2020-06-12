All apartments in Cupertino
Home
/
Cupertino, CA
/
Aviare
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Aviare

20415 Via Paviso · (860) 200-2945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20415 Via Paviso, Cupertino, CA 95014
Ortega Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 31 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F35 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A22 · Avail. now

$2,942

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

Unit E13 · Avail. Aug 14

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 971 sqft

Unit F25 · Avail. Aug 23

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 971 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aviare.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Newly Redesigned Interiors - Visit our decorated model today! Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, Aviare offers apartments in Cupertino where residents find balance in contemporary luxury. Work out in the state-of-the-art health and fitness center or lounge by the pool or spa, or entertain friends and family in the rooftop terrace. If you want to live in one of the best communities in Cupertino rent one of our spacious one or two bedroom floorplans with lofty ceilings, state-of-the-art kitchen appliances, upgraded countertops, custom cabinetry and full-sized washers and dryers. Our Cupertino apartments are close to the most popular restaurants and entertainment venues, so stepping out is easy.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aviare have any available units?
Aviare has 4 units available starting at $2,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Aviare have?
Some of Aviare's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aviare currently offering any rent specials?
Aviare is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aviare pet-friendly?
Yes, Aviare is pet friendly.
Does Aviare offer parking?
Yes, Aviare offers parking.
Does Aviare have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aviare offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aviare have a pool?
Yes, Aviare has a pool.
Does Aviare have accessible units?
No, Aviare does not have accessible units.
Does Aviare have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aviare has units with dishwashers.
Does Aviare have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Aviare has units with air conditioning.
