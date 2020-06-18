All apartments in Cupertino
18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014

18896 Loree Avenue · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18896 Loree Avenue, Cupertino, CA 95014
Rancho Rinconada

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec463350c4b7042814b1971 Fully furnished, Newly renovated 3br/2ba single family, single story house available in a safe residential neighborhood in Cupertino. Ideally placed to be well connected to various locations in Silicon Valley and walking distance to the new Cupertino Downtown.

The house is in top award winning Cupertino schools district: Sedgwick Elementary/Hyde/Cupertino High

House features:
(1) Inside: 1,308 sq. ft., one story single family house. 3BR/2BA
(2) Outside: 5,722 sq.ft. lot (with an orange, peach and other fruit trees)
(3) Hardwood floor throughout the house
(4) Updated kitchen: Gas stove, Cabinets, dish washer, refrigerator, over-the-stove exhaust fan
(5) Updated bathrooms
(6) Samsung Washer & dryer
(7) Remodeled yard
(8) Comcast ready
(9) 2-year old roof

Tenant pays for utilities.

(RLNE5806893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014 have any available units?
18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014 have?
Some of 18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014 currently offering any rent specials?
18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014 pet-friendly?
No, 18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cupertino.
Does 18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014 offer parking?
No, 18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014 does not offer parking.
Does 18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014 have a pool?
No, 18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014 does not have a pool.
Does 18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014 have accessible units?
No, 18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014 does not have accessible units.
Does 18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014 has units with dishwashers.
Does 18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

