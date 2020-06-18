18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014

Amenities

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec463350c4b7042814b1971 Fully furnished, Newly renovated 3br/2ba single family, single story house available in a safe residential neighborhood in Cupertino. Ideally placed to be well connected to various locations in Silicon Valley and walking distance to the new Cupertino Downtown.



The house is in top award winning Cupertino schools district: Sedgwick Elementary/Hyde/Cupertino High



House features:

(1) Inside: 1,308 sq. ft., one story single family house. 3BR/2BA

(2) Outside: 5,722 sq.ft. lot (with an orange, peach and other fruit trees)

(3) Hardwood floor throughout the house

(4) Updated kitchen: Gas stove, Cabinets, dish washer, refrigerator, over-the-stove exhaust fan

(5) Updated bathrooms

(6) Samsung Washer & dryer

(7) Remodeled yard

(8) Comcast ready

(9) 2-year old roof



Tenant pays for utilities.



