Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge gym game room parking playground bbq/grill garage pool business center cc payments courtyard e-payments internet access

Modern style and effortless sophistication are paramount at Nineteen800 — a new residential community with an ideal location in Cupertino, California. We offer incredibly spacious, urban-inspired 2 to 3 bedroom condos and townhouses for rent, each one furnished with Energy Star appliances, quartz countertops, European-style cabinetry, hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers & dryers, and much more. Nineteen800 is the perfect fit for your live-work-play lifestyle.