82 Apartments for rent in Cupertino, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Cupertino apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free...
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
17 Units Available
City Center
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
954 sqft
Elegant, upscale high rise in downtown Cupertino. Excellent views of nearby parks with mountains in the background. Close to I-280 and Rt. 85. Walk-in closets, granite counters, in-unit laundry and community hot tub.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
70 Units Available
Homestead Road
Markham Apartments
20800 Homestead Rd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,388
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1035 sqft
Bright apartments located near I-280 and Homestead Square Shopping Center. Community garden and swimming pool. Tenants have access to car charging station. Units feature air conditioning, private laundry, granite countertops, and large windows.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Vallco Park North
Arioso
19608 Pruneridge Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1217 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
14 Units Available
City Center
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER
20380 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,069
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,865
1240 sqft
Modern building in the heart of Cupertino, within walking distance of shopping, schools and parks. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom units, all with large patios or balconies, walk-in closets and extra storage. Garage, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
17 Units Available
Verandas at Cupertino
20200 Lucille Ave, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1147 sqft
Located mere minutes from the Homestead Square Shopping Center, this community offers its residents a courtyard, pool, dog park and 24-hour gym. Units include granite counters and hardwood flooring, and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
14 Units Available
Gardens of Fontainbleu
10200 Miller Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1050 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,650
1650 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and ceiling fans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool and sauna. On-site laundry available. Shop and dine at The Marketplace. Easy access to I-280.
Results within 1 mile of Cupertino
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
26 Units Available
Calvert
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,302
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,936
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,794
1508 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
24 Units Available
Raynor
The Crossings
1180 Lochinvar Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
950 sqft
Centrally located one and two bedroom units, opposite Kaiser Permanete. Recently revamped with modern ovens, garbage disposal, and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Community has a sauna, hot tub, and BBQ area.
Results within 5 miles of Cupertino
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
95 Units Available
Ponderosa
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,189
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,339
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
996 sqft
Spruce Apartments sits just a mile from Sunnyvale and Caltrain. A sprawling 21-acre property, units in this community offer amenities like hardwood floors, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and carpet.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
98 Units Available
Old Mountain View
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,812
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,792
990 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
9 Units Available
Alderwood Apartments
900 Pepper Tree Ln, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,688
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom, smoke-free apartments near Santa Clara High School, parks and shopping. All units have granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Carport included in lease. Facilities include 24-hour gym and pool. Small pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
35 Units Available
Lakewood
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,710
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,960
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,580
1190 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
29 Units Available
Villas on the Boulevard
2615 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1192 sqft
Prime location in Santa Clara close to employers, shopping and dining. Community features two lush courtyards, 24-hour fitness center, Bocce ball court and pool. Locate close to Central Expressway and Highway 101.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
49 Units Available
Grant-Sylvan Park
Americana
707 Continental Cir, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,248
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,884
1269 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Ample community amenities, including a pool, media room, and clubhouse. Near shops and restaurants on El Camino Real. Near Highway 85.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
West Murphy
GROVE Apartments
243 Buena Vista Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,461
912 sqft
Sophisticated apartments located just off Central Expressway and Mary Avenue. 24-hour laundry and maintenance. Community features a swimming pool, gym and clubhouse. Units have granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
Old Orchard
2200 Monroe St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
853 sqft
One- and two-bedroom modern apartments with fireplace, patio or balcony and covered parking. Enjoy pool, courtyard, hot tub and gym, and on-site laundry. On public transit line with easy access to shopping, dining and San Tomas Expressway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
The Old Quad
Domicilio
431 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$2,275
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,870
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1230 sqft
Near Santa Clara University. Luxurious bathrooms with marble counters, gourmet kitchens with large pantries, and private patios or balconies with breathtaking views. On-site theater, fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,260
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,818
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,640
1049 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
50 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,857
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
22 Units Available
Ponderosa
Birchwood
1230 Henderson Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,285
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
880 sqft
Complete with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, these units offer generous storage, dishwashers, cottage-style kitchens, ceiling fans, large closets and private entrances. Kitchens are modern and upgraded and units feature open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Heritage District
Villa Del Sol
355 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,754
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,304
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,308
1364 sqft
Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, near public transportation, shops and parks. One- and two-bedroom apartments with private entrances, large kitchens and extra storage. Furnished units available. Pool, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
5 Units Available
Magliocco-Huff
Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,015
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,361
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,115
1331 sqft
Located in the heart of the city. On-site cooking pavilion, resort-style heated pool, outdoor fireplace, and a fitness center. Large kitchens with granite countertops and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
58 Units Available
Hearth
2870 Kaiser Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,668
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,304
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly community with rooftop pool, fitness center. Furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bike storage, parking. Near Central Park, schools, public transit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
10 Units Available
Shoreline West
Maplewood
1885 California St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,095
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
947 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds in Downtown Mountain View. Convenient to Silicon Valley employment centers. Spacious studio and two-bedroom apartments featuring kitchens with maple cabinets, microwaves and dishwashers. Community offers two dog runs.
City Guide for Cupertino, CA

Greetings, Silicon Valley leasers, and welcome to your Cupertino, California apartment hunting headquarters! Conveniently located just 14 miles west of San Jose in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Cupertino is a city of 50,000-plus diverse residents, many of whom are renters enjoying the amenities in a variety of upscale apartments within the city. Interested in finding the perfect apartment for rent in Cupertino, California? Then you’ve come to the right place, because your future ...

Having trouble with Craigslist Cupertino? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Right off the bat, let’s clear something up quickly: Cheap apartments are pipe dreams in Cupertino, where most 1BR units start in the $2000 range and 2-3 BR apartments typically go for between $2200 and 3 grand. On the bright side, amenities tend to be second to none. In addition to basic perks like patios, balconies, oversized closets, and modern kitchens and appliances, it’s common to find apartment complexes featuring fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, Jacuzzis, rec rooms, business centers, and sometimes an Olympic sized swimming pool.

Is your roommate of the four-legged variety by any chance? If yes, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that pet-friendly rentals in Cupertino are readily available, whether your roomie is a dog, cat, ferret, marmot, or capybara (seriously, what are you doing living with a rodent the size of a Cocker Spaniel anyway?!). The bad news is that pet-friendly rentals usually come at a steep price (expect to pay a $700 or more initial pet fee and at least an extra $35 a month).

Of course, if, like many residents in Cupertino, you’re a well-paid techie (the city is home to the headquarters of Apple, Inc. and numerous other tech operations), you’ll have no problem bucking up for your monthly rent and saving a pretty penny or two in the process as well. Cupertino is a city of well-paid tech geniuses, growing families, immigrants, and young urbanites alike and boasts a population that includes peeps from pretty much every nationality you could imagine. No matter which apartment complex you decide to call home, you can look forward to living in the midst of one of America’s most diverse and liberal melting pots.

Unsurprisingly for such an affluent city, Cupertino doesn’t have any red-flag danger zone neighborhoods. Whether you’re considering an apartment in a newer area like Monta Vista or Rancho Rinconada or in one of the many more well-established parts of town, you can rest assured you’ll be living in one of the Golden State’s safest, most family-friendly communities.

Sound like a good fit for you? Well… yeah! So what are you waiting for? Start searching the listings for the perfect apartment in Cupertino, California, and best of luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Cupertino, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Cupertino apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Cupertino apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

