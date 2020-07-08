All apartments in Cupertino
10921 Maxine Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

10921 Maxine Avenue

10921 Maxine Avenue · (408) 477-2635 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10921 Maxine Avenue, Cupertino, CA 95014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10921 Maxine Avenue · Avail. now

$3,995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1416 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
New Laminate Flooring- New Cabinets/ Counter in Kitchen- Cupertino Schools- 7 Miles to Googleplex- 3 Miles to Apple Park - Virtual Tour Link:
https://youtu.be/QggddpMVqY4

360 Tour Link:
https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=jOzXCJkDeUCDBTH0jnC3_g

Welcome to this 3 bed 1 bath single family home located in Cupertino with top Cupertino Schools. This home has recently been updated with new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, new bathroom vanity, new bathtub, new tub surround, new toilet, new window coverings, and fresh interior paint. The home features separate living room and family room, breakfast nook, stainless steel gas range, stainless steel refrigerator, and indoor laundry connections.

The home is centrally located near shopping, restaurants, Foot Hill Boulevard, Hiking Trails, and easy access to 280, and 85.

Schools:
West Valley Elementary
Cupertino Middle
Homestead High

***House does not currently have washer/ dryer connections***

**Renter to verify schools prior to signing lease**

To learn more about Golden State Property Management visit our YouTube Channel:
https://youtu.be/E3ub3Y0r4KQ

**WE ONLY REVIEW APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED THROUGH OUR WEBSITE FOR SECURITY PURPOSES. Applications submitted to Zillow are not valid.
PLEASE APPLY AT GoldenStatePropertyManagement.com/Vacancies .**

**Please note: Golden State Property Management will never ask for funds prior to an application approval. We require that you view the property before submitting an application and will always have a manager meet at the property for showings.

***Appointments are not scheduled over email. Please call 408-477-2635 and reference the property address to make an appointment. ***

DRE# 01948025

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5770608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10921 Maxine Avenue have any available units?
10921 Maxine Avenue has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10921 Maxine Avenue have?
Some of 10921 Maxine Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10921 Maxine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10921 Maxine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10921 Maxine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10921 Maxine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cupertino.
Does 10921 Maxine Avenue offer parking?
No, 10921 Maxine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10921 Maxine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10921 Maxine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10921 Maxine Avenue have a pool?
No, 10921 Maxine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10921 Maxine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10921 Maxine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10921 Maxine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10921 Maxine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10921 Maxine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10921 Maxine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
