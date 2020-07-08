10921 Maxine Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel bathtub range refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

New Laminate Flooring- New Cabinets/ Counter in Kitchen- Cupertino Schools- 7 Miles to Googleplex- 3 Miles to Apple Park - Virtual Tour Link:

https://youtu.be/QggddpMVqY4



360 Tour Link:

https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=jOzXCJkDeUCDBTH0jnC3_g



Welcome to this 3 bed 1 bath single family home located in Cupertino with top Cupertino Schools. This home has recently been updated with new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, new bathroom vanity, new bathtub, new tub surround, new toilet, new window coverings, and fresh interior paint. The home features separate living room and family room, breakfast nook, stainless steel gas range, stainless steel refrigerator, and indoor laundry connections.



The home is centrally located near shopping, restaurants, Foot Hill Boulevard, Hiking Trails, and easy access to 280, and 85.



Schools:

West Valley Elementary

Cupertino Middle

Homestead High



***House does not currently have washer/ dryer connections***



**Renter to verify schools prior to signing lease**



To learn more about Golden State Property Management visit our YouTube Channel:

https://youtu.be/E3ub3Y0r4KQ



**WE ONLY REVIEW APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED THROUGH OUR WEBSITE FOR SECURITY PURPOSES. Applications submitted to Zillow are not valid.

PLEASE APPLY AT GoldenStatePropertyManagement.com/Vacancies .**



**Please note: Golden State Property Management will never ask for funds prior to an application approval. We require that you view the property before submitting an application and will always have a manager meet at the property for showings.



***Appointments are not scheduled over email. Please call 408-477-2635 and reference the property address to make an appointment. ***



DRE# 01948025



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5770608)