Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage

10158 Ridgeway Dr Available 04/22/19 Available 4/22 | Spacious 3 Bed 2.5 Ba - Nestled in Foothills, highly sought-after De Anza Oaks

- 3 Spacious bed rooms and 2.5 baths with a huge Bonus Loft can be used as a room

- The kitchen includes cooking range, refrigerator dishwasher, microwave

- Breakfast nook

- New interior painting

- Washer & Dryer in unit

?- Amenities, pool, clubhouse, kids play park and beautiful greenery through out the - surrounding areas of the complex

- Top Schools

- Close to 85 and 280 Highways

- Close to shopping, Trader Joes, Safeway and much more..

- Close to Rancho Reserve and Cupertino Reservoir



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4789699)