Amenities
10158 Ridgeway Dr Available 04/22/19 Available 4/22 | Spacious 3 Bed 2.5 Ba - Nestled in Foothills, highly sought-after De Anza Oaks
- 3 Spacious bed rooms and 2.5 baths with a huge Bonus Loft can be used as a room
- The kitchen includes cooking range, refrigerator dishwasher, microwave
- Breakfast nook
- New interior painting
- Washer & Dryer in unit
?- Amenities, pool, clubhouse, kids play park and beautiful greenery through out the - surrounding areas of the complex
- Top Schools
- Close to 85 and 280 Highways
- Close to shopping, Trader Joes, Safeway and much more..
- Close to Rancho Reserve and Cupertino Reservoir
No Pets Allowed
