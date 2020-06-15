All apartments in Cupertino
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:33 AM

10158 Ridgeway Dr

10158 Ridgeway Drive · (619) 427-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10158 Ridgeway Drive, Cupertino, CA 95014

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
10158 Ridgeway Dr Available 04/22/19 Available 4/22 | Spacious 3 Bed 2.5 Ba - Nestled in Foothills, highly sought-after De Anza Oaks
- 3 Spacious bed rooms and 2.5 baths with a huge Bonus Loft can be used as a room
- The kitchen includes cooking range, refrigerator dishwasher, microwave
- Breakfast nook
- New interior painting
- Washer & Dryer in unit
?- Amenities, pool, clubhouse, kids play park and beautiful greenery through out the - surrounding areas of the complex
- Top Schools
- Close to 85 and 280 Highways
- Close to shopping, Trader Joes, Safeway and much more..
- Close to Rancho Reserve and Cupertino Reservoir

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4789699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10158 Ridgeway Dr have any available units?
10158 Ridgeway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cupertino, CA.
What amenities does 10158 Ridgeway Dr have?
Some of 10158 Ridgeway Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10158 Ridgeway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10158 Ridgeway Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10158 Ridgeway Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10158 Ridgeway Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cupertino.
Does 10158 Ridgeway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10158 Ridgeway Dr does offer parking.
Does 10158 Ridgeway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10158 Ridgeway Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10158 Ridgeway Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10158 Ridgeway Dr has a pool.
Does 10158 Ridgeway Dr have accessible units?
No, 10158 Ridgeway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10158 Ridgeway Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10158 Ridgeway Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10158 Ridgeway Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10158 Ridgeway Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
