10051 Peninsula Avenue

Spectacular two-story, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, single-family home property rental in a prestigious Cupertino location. Desirable Monta Vista High, Kennedy Middle. Two-level open floor plan with carpeted flooring. Dream kitchen, recessed lights, granite countertops with backsplash, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, crown moldings, and large double pane windows. Pantry, indoor laundry. Walk-in closet in a master bedroom. Master bath with dual sinks, bathtub & shower stall. Bonus area next to the kitchen and living room. In-unit washer and dryer are also included. Central heating and central AC for climate control. It’s a pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Minutes to Apple campus. Walk to De Anza College, Memorial Park, Quinlan Community Center, shopping, restaurants, Whole Foods, Cupertino Athletic Center. Easy access to Highway 85 and Interstate 280. Short drive to Foothill College, Stanford University & SJSU. Available around August 1st, 2020. You are welcome to drive by to check the area or call for scheduling a tour. 12-month lease then month to month. It comes with a 2-car attached garage and driveway parking. The exterior has an owner-maintained fenced yard.



Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electricity, sewage, cable, internet, and renters insurance. The landlord will cover the landscaping.



Nearby parks: Memorial Park, Varian Park, and Somerset Square Park.



