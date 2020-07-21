All apartments in Cupertino
Cupertino, CA
10051 Peninsula Avenue
10051 Peninsula Avenue

10051 Peninsula Avenue · (408) 917-0430
Location

10051 Peninsula Avenue, Cupertino, CA 95014
Monta Vista

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,299

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

Spectacular two-story, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, single-family home property rental in a prestigious Cupertino location. Desirable Monta Vista High, Kennedy Middle. Two-level open floor plan with carpeted flooring. Dream kitchen, recessed lights, granite countertops with backsplash, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, crown moldings, and large double pane windows. Pantry, indoor laundry. Walk-in closet in a master bedroom. Master bath with dual sinks, bathtub & shower stall. Bonus area next to the kitchen and living room. In-unit washer and dryer are also included. Central heating and central AC for climate control. It’s a pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Minutes to Apple campus. Walk to De Anza College, Memorial Park, Quinlan Community Center, shopping, restaurants, Whole Foods, Cupertino Athletic Center. Easy access to Highway 85 and Interstate 280. Short drive to Foothill College, Stanford University & SJSU. Available around August 1st, 2020. You are welcome to drive by to check the area or call for scheduling a tour. 12-month lease then month to month. It comes with a 2-car attached garage and driveway parking. The exterior has an owner-maintained fenced yard.

Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electricity, sewage, cable, internet, and renters insurance. The landlord will cover the landscaping.

Nearby parks: Memorial Park, Varian Park, and Somerset Square Park.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschool

(RLNE5933176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10051 Peninsula Avenue have any available units?
10051 Peninsula Avenue has a unit available for $4,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10051 Peninsula Avenue have?
Some of 10051 Peninsula Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10051 Peninsula Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10051 Peninsula Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10051 Peninsula Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10051 Peninsula Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10051 Peninsula Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10051 Peninsula Avenue offers parking.
Does 10051 Peninsula Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10051 Peninsula Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10051 Peninsula Avenue have a pool?
No, 10051 Peninsula Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10051 Peninsula Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10051 Peninsula Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10051 Peninsula Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10051 Peninsula Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10051 Peninsula Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10051 Peninsula Avenue has units with air conditioning.
