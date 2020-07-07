9103 Summertime Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

2 BR 1.5 Bth Lakeside Village Unit Fully Remodeled - Property Id: 265722



Beautiful remodeled unit in gated community. Amenities include a 24 hr guard gated entrance, 3 pools, 2 spas, clubhouse, gym, bbqs, and on-site laundry.

This is a first floor, end unit. The unit next door has been vacant for years. Wood floors throughout. Central air and heat. Stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, and recessed lighting in kitchen. Marble tub surround and marble floors in half bath. Unit has a patio with a bubbling brook right beside it. Granite countertops throughout. Master has walk-in closet. Fireplace and crown moulding in living room. Comes with two tandem parking places in underground covered garage. Washer/dryer is right down the hall.

Rent includes gas, trash, water, sewer, basic cable, and Internet.

Small dog or cat is allowed with additional $300 deposit per pet.

One year lease minimum. Smoking is NOT allowed in unit.

This unit will be rented UNFURNISHED.

$30 credit check fee per adult occupying the unit.

Please call or text Vania at 213-361-3793

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265722

