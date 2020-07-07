All apartments in Culver City
Find more places like 9103 Summertime Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
9103 Summertime Ln
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

9103 Summertime Ln

9103 Summertime Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Culver City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9103 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA 90230
Jefferson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
2 BR 1.5 Bth Lakeside Village Unit Fully Remodeled - Property Id: 265722

Beautiful remodeled unit in gated community. Amenities include a 24 hr guard gated entrance, 3 pools, 2 spas, clubhouse, gym, bbqs, and on-site laundry.
This is a first floor, end unit. The unit next door has been vacant for years. Wood floors throughout. Central air and heat. Stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, and recessed lighting in kitchen. Marble tub surround and marble floors in half bath. Unit has a patio with a bubbling brook right beside it. Granite countertops throughout. Master has walk-in closet. Fireplace and crown moulding in living room. Comes with two tandem parking places in underground covered garage. Washer/dryer is right down the hall.
Rent includes gas, trash, water, sewer, basic cable, and Internet.
Small dog or cat is allowed with additional $300 deposit per pet.
One year lease minimum. Smoking is NOT allowed in unit.
This unit will be rented UNFURNISHED.
$30 credit check fee per adult occupying the unit.
Please call or text Vania at 213-361-3793
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265722
Property Id 265722

(RLNE5718947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9103 Summertime Ln have any available units?
9103 Summertime Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 9103 Summertime Ln have?
Some of 9103 Summertime Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9103 Summertime Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9103 Summertime Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9103 Summertime Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9103 Summertime Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9103 Summertime Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9103 Summertime Ln offers parking.
Does 9103 Summertime Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9103 Summertime Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9103 Summertime Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9103 Summertime Ln has a pool.
Does 9103 Summertime Ln have accessible units?
No, 9103 Summertime Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9103 Summertime Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9103 Summertime Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 9103 Summertime Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9103 Summertime Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir
Culver City, CA 90230
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive
Culver City, CA 90232
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard
Culver City, CA 90230
9301 Lucerne Ave
9301 Lucerne Avenue
Culver City, CA 90232
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232

Similar Pages

Culver City 1 BedroomsCulver City 2 Bedrooms
Culver City Apartments with Washer-DryerCulver City Dog Friendly Apartments
Culver City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CA
Carson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fox Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts