9022 Hubbard St

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage media room

Spanish style house with huge backyard walking distance to Downtown Culver City! - Beautiful Spanish style house with hardwood floors in living areas, recessed lighting throughout, built-in cabinets, gas burning fireplace, with window AC unit in living room. Formal dining room. Wooden deck and very large backyard which includes a detached garage with automatic opener. Generous sized kitchen includes stainless steel gas range (stove/oven), a dishwasher and a (not warranted) refrigerator. Includes window AC units and ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Separate laundry room off of kitchen that has a 3/4 bath attached and access to the backyard. Gardening services are provided with lease. Will consider a small pet with additional deposit. Quiet Culver City neighborhood.



House is walking distance to Downtown Culver City!. Theaters, Trader Joe's, restaurants and cafes are just a couple of blocks away. Also walk to the Metro Station to travel by train to Santa Monica, Downtown LA, and so much more!



