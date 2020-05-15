All apartments in Culver City
9022 Hubbard St
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:17 AM

9022 Hubbard St

9022 Hubbard Street · (310) 869-7901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9022 Hubbard Street, Culver City, CA 90232
Lucerne-Higuera

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9022 Hubbard St · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Spanish style house with huge backyard walking distance to Downtown Culver City! - Beautiful Spanish style house with hardwood floors in living areas, recessed lighting throughout, built-in cabinets, gas burning fireplace, with window AC unit in living room. Formal dining room. Wooden deck and very large backyard which includes a detached garage with automatic opener. Generous sized kitchen includes stainless steel gas range (stove/oven), a dishwasher and a (not warranted) refrigerator. Includes window AC units and ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Separate laundry room off of kitchen that has a 3/4 bath attached and access to the backyard. Gardening services are provided with lease. Will consider a small pet with additional deposit. Quiet Culver City neighborhood.

House is walking distance to Downtown Culver City!. Theaters, Trader Joe's, restaurants and cafes are just a couple of blocks away. Also walk to the Metro Station to travel by train to Santa Monica, Downtown LA, and so much more!

****************************************
Management does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.
BRE Number: 01521497

(RLNE2969575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9022 Hubbard St have any available units?
9022 Hubbard St has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9022 Hubbard St have?
Some of 9022 Hubbard St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9022 Hubbard St currently offering any rent specials?
9022 Hubbard St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9022 Hubbard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9022 Hubbard St is pet friendly.
Does 9022 Hubbard St offer parking?
Yes, 9022 Hubbard St does offer parking.
Does 9022 Hubbard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9022 Hubbard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9022 Hubbard St have a pool?
No, 9022 Hubbard St does not have a pool.
Does 9022 Hubbard St have accessible units?
No, 9022 Hubbard St does not have accessible units.
Does 9022 Hubbard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9022 Hubbard St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9022 Hubbard St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9022 Hubbard St has units with air conditioning.
