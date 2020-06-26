8623 HIGUERA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Newly built, 2019 ultra modern home ready for it's first tenants. Stylish black swivel door for entrance to courtyard that leads to glass entry. door Open concept kitchen, living room, powder room, ideal for entertaining with Caesarstone counter tops, 5 burner gas stove top, soft close drawers, all appliances are stainless stee. Upstairs Master bathroom has dual vanity sinks, walk in closet and frameless glass shower. High ceilings, windows and skylight invite the beautiful sunny Southern California weather. Outdoor area with decomposed granite perfect for grilling with friends. Full size spacious 2 car garage for side by side parking. Walking distance to local flavor, creative offices of the Hayden Tract, Expo Line and downtown Culver City. This home is 8623 Higuera St 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, & front unit 8621 for lease is 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom.