Culver City, CA
8623 HIGUERA Street
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

8623 HIGUERA Street

8623 Higuera St · No Longer Available
Culver City
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Location

8623 Higuera St, Culver City, CA 90232
Lucerne-Higuera

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Newly built, 2019 ultra modern home ready for it's first tenants. Stylish black swivel door for entrance to courtyard that leads to glass entry. door Open concept kitchen, living room, powder room, ideal for entertaining with Caesarstone counter tops, 5 burner gas stove top, soft close drawers, all appliances are stainless stee. Upstairs Master bathroom has dual vanity sinks, walk in closet and frameless glass shower. High ceilings, windows and skylight invite the beautiful sunny Southern California weather. Outdoor area with decomposed granite perfect for grilling with friends. Full size spacious 2 car garage for side by side parking. Walking distance to local flavor, creative offices of the Hayden Tract, Expo Line and downtown Culver City. This home is 8623 Higuera St 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, & front unit 8621 for lease is 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8623 HIGUERA Street have any available units?
8623 HIGUERA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 8623 HIGUERA Street have?
Some of 8623 HIGUERA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8623 HIGUERA Street currently offering any rent specials?
8623 HIGUERA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8623 HIGUERA Street pet-friendly?
No, 8623 HIGUERA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 8623 HIGUERA Street offer parking?
Yes, 8623 HIGUERA Street offers parking.
Does 8623 HIGUERA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8623 HIGUERA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8623 HIGUERA Street have a pool?
No, 8623 HIGUERA Street does not have a pool.
Does 8623 HIGUERA Street have accessible units?
No, 8623 HIGUERA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8623 HIGUERA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8623 HIGUERA Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8623 HIGUERA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8623 HIGUERA Street does not have units with air conditioning.
