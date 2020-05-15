8213 HANNUM Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest parking

Wow...this spacious townhome offers an open flowing floor plan, pristine, move-in condition with many extras! Remodeled kitchen, w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Two master bedroom suites and a second-floor den/office/bed. A large family room with tall ceilings, gas fireplace and sliding doors to a private patio. Chefs kitchen and adjoining family room make this floorplan perfect for entertaining, family time together or mark a special occasion formal dining. The Playa Pacific townhome is one of the newest, most serene family friends communities in Culver City. Additional features include gorgeous hardwood floors, New carpet in the bedrooms, Cntl A/C, intercom system w/ radio. Private 3-car garage with epoxied-finished flooring, custom cabinets, and washer/dryer. The community features 24hr guarded gate access, 2 pools, clubhouse, gym, and guest parking & is walking distance to Trader Joe's, StarBucks, Sprouts, a shopping mall, and many well-established restaurants.