Culver City, CA
8213 HANNUM Avenue
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

8213 HANNUM Avenue

8213 Hannum Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8213 Hannum Avenue, Culver City, CA 90230
Fox Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Wow...this spacious townhome offers an open flowing floor plan, pristine, move-in condition with many extras! Remodeled kitchen, w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Two master bedroom suites and a second-floor den/office/bed. A large family room with tall ceilings, gas fireplace and sliding doors to a private patio. Chefs kitchen and adjoining family room make this floorplan perfect for entertaining, family time together or mark a special occasion formal dining. The Playa Pacific townhome is one of the newest, most serene family friends communities in Culver City. Additional features include gorgeous hardwood floors, New carpet in the bedrooms, Cntl A/C, intercom system w/ radio. Private 3-car garage with epoxied-finished flooring, custom cabinets, and washer/dryer. The community features 24hr guarded gate access, 2 pools, clubhouse, gym, and guest parking & is walking distance to Trader Joe's, StarBucks, Sprouts, a shopping mall, and many well-established restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8213 HANNUM Avenue have any available units?
8213 HANNUM Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 8213 HANNUM Avenue have?
Some of 8213 HANNUM Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8213 HANNUM Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8213 HANNUM Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8213 HANNUM Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8213 HANNUM Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 8213 HANNUM Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8213 HANNUM Avenue offers parking.
Does 8213 HANNUM Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8213 HANNUM Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8213 HANNUM Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8213 HANNUM Avenue has a pool.
Does 8213 HANNUM Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8213 HANNUM Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8213 HANNUM Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8213 HANNUM Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8213 HANNUM Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8213 HANNUM Avenue has units with air conditioning.
