Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
7303 RAINTREE Circle
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:09 AM

7303 RAINTREE Circle

7303 Raintree Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7303 Raintree Circle, Culver City, CA 90230
Jefferson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Beautiful bright, quiet and private 2BR+2BTH TOP FLOOR CONDO IN RAINTREE (Culver City's best complex), with 2 parking spaces, fireplace in living room, central air/heat, big window in the kitchen plus a newer stove and microwave, walk-in closet in master bedroom, large wardrobe closets in 2nd bedroom and dining area, huge balcony, laundry room on each floor. Rent includes water, gas and Spectrum 200+ channel basic cable. Raintree is a gorgeous resort-like 24-hour security guard gated complex with lush landscaping, a lake, walking paths throughout, 2 clubhouses, large pool and spa and a well-equipped gym. Walk, bike or drive to the Expo line station and trendy downtown Culver City's restaurants, movies, etc. Ideal location convenient to BH, SM, MDR and all Westside destinations! This gem is in total move-in condition and available immediately. Excellent credit, no pets and non-smokers only, please! NOTE: RAINTREE IS A NON-SMOKING COMPLEX!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7303 RAINTREE Circle have any available units?
7303 RAINTREE Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 7303 RAINTREE Circle have?
Some of 7303 RAINTREE Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7303 RAINTREE Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7303 RAINTREE Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7303 RAINTREE Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7303 RAINTREE Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 7303 RAINTREE Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7303 RAINTREE Circle offers parking.
Does 7303 RAINTREE Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7303 RAINTREE Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7303 RAINTREE Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7303 RAINTREE Circle has a pool.
Does 7303 RAINTREE Circle have accessible units?
No, 7303 RAINTREE Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7303 RAINTREE Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7303 RAINTREE Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 7303 RAINTREE Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7303 RAINTREE Circle has units with air conditioning.
