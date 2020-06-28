7303 RAINTREE Circle

Amenities

Beautiful bright, quiet and private 2BR+2BTH TOP FLOOR CONDO IN RAINTREE (Culver City's best complex), with 2 parking spaces, fireplace in living room, central air/heat, big window in the kitchen plus a newer stove and microwave, walk-in closet in master bedroom, large wardrobe closets in 2nd bedroom and dining area, huge balcony, laundry room on each floor. Rent includes water, gas and Spectrum 200+ channel basic cable. Raintree is a gorgeous resort-like 24-hour security guard gated complex with lush landscaping, a lake, walking paths throughout, 2 clubhouses, large pool and spa and a well-equipped gym. Walk, bike or drive to the Expo line station and trendy downtown Culver City's restaurants, movies, etc. Ideal location convenient to BH, SM, MDR and all Westside destinations! This gem is in total move-in condition and available immediately. Excellent credit, no pets and non-smokers only, please! NOTE: RAINTREE IS A NON-SMOKING COMPLEX!