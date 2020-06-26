All apartments in Culver City
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:10 AM

6310 TOMPKINS Way

6310 Tompkins Way · No Longer Available
Location

6310 Tompkins Way, Culver City, CA 90232
Jefferson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful mid-century atop the scenic hills of Culver City. Furnished solar powered home offering four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-car garage equipped with an electrical charging station. The home features an updated kitchen flowing into the dining and living room areas, master suite offers a spacious walk-in closet and built-in office space. Enjoy the expansive backyard with a resurfaced salt water pool, eight person spa, fruit trees, organic garden, chicken coop with laying hens and a wrap around shaded courtyard. Experience extended outdoor living with access to hiking trails and city views of Santa Monica to Hollywood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6310 TOMPKINS Way have any available units?
6310 TOMPKINS Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 6310 TOMPKINS Way have?
Some of 6310 TOMPKINS Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6310 TOMPKINS Way currently offering any rent specials?
6310 TOMPKINS Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 TOMPKINS Way pet-friendly?
No, 6310 TOMPKINS Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 6310 TOMPKINS Way offer parking?
Yes, 6310 TOMPKINS Way offers parking.
Does 6310 TOMPKINS Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6310 TOMPKINS Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 TOMPKINS Way have a pool?
Yes, 6310 TOMPKINS Way has a pool.
Does 6310 TOMPKINS Way have accessible units?
No, 6310 TOMPKINS Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6310 TOMPKINS Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6310 TOMPKINS Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6310 TOMPKINS Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6310 TOMPKINS Way does not have units with air conditioning.
