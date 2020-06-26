6310 TOMPKINS Way

Amenities
Beautiful mid-century atop the scenic hills of Culver City. Furnished solar powered home offering four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-car garage equipped with an electrical charging station. The home features an updated kitchen flowing into the dining and living room areas, master suite offers a spacious walk-in closet and built-in office space. Enjoy the expansive backyard with a resurfaced salt water pool, eight person spa, fruit trees, organic garden, chicken coop with laying hens and a wrap around shaded courtyard. Experience extended outdoor living with access to hiking trails and city views of Santa Monica to Hollywood.