Culver City, CA
6305 Greenvalley Cir
Last updated June 13 2019 at 8:58 AM

6305 Greenvalley Cir

6305 Green Valley Cir · No Longer Available
Culver City
Fox Hills
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
Location

6305 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA 90230
Fox Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Heather Village condo in Culver City, gated community with 24hrs security and video surveillance. A no-smoking overall community (inside-outside). 1 Pool+2 responsible pools with Jacuzzi .Tennis Court, Club House, Gym, Sauna and Steam. Laundry room with washer and drier in every building. One secured garage parking. Montessori school on premises with kids playground. Newly remodeled, top Crn Unit, 3rd floor(+/- 950sf). Very high Cathedral style ceilings with exposed wood beams. Ceiling fans in every room. Entry, Dining area, full size LR with real gas/wood fireplace. Stained concrete floors. New soundproof windows and opening to Large Balcony (exposed North, always in the shade). KITCHEN : New polished Granite counter tops, splash n Bar top. Double tub stainless steel sink and faucet. New stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, refr and gas stove/oven). Plenty of cabinets (pantry and bonus upper dish racks with glass see through drawers). Real French Limestone floors. BDRM# 1 Carpet, wall closet, ceiling fan. BATH# 1 Fully tiled in real French Limestone from floor to ceiling with incorporated tub/shower. MST BDRM Carpet, 2 lg closets, ceiling fan. MST BATH with shower fully tiled in real French Limestone and Granite Vanity top.

LEASE : 1 year minimum

SECURITY DEPOSIT 2,800.
. Application/Credit check fee $15. per person. (should have good credit, provide copies of paystubs and bank statements to support).
. Move-in fee imposed by HOA 190. not refundable.
. should be extra clean and strictly comply with all HOA rules.
Paid Amenities: water, trash, gas, basic TWC connection, pool service & association fees.
. Tenant must show proof of tenant condo insurance.

PET: one very small Pet (not to exceed 7 lbs when fully grown) with Pet Addendum and with extra Payment of $65./month to cover supplemental insurance premium. Sorry its not personal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6305 Greenvalley Cir have any available units?
6305 Greenvalley Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 6305 Greenvalley Cir have?
Some of 6305 Greenvalley Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6305 Greenvalley Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6305 Greenvalley Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6305 Greenvalley Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 6305 Greenvalley Cir is pet friendly.
Does 6305 Greenvalley Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6305 Greenvalley Cir offers parking.
Does 6305 Greenvalley Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6305 Greenvalley Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6305 Greenvalley Cir have a pool?
Yes, 6305 Greenvalley Cir has a pool.
Does 6305 Greenvalley Cir have accessible units?
No, 6305 Greenvalley Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6305 Greenvalley Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6305 Greenvalley Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 6305 Greenvalley Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 6305 Greenvalley Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
