6305 Greenvalley Cir

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna tennis court

Heather Village condo in Culver City, gated community with 24hrs security and video surveillance. A no-smoking overall community (inside-outside). 1 Pool+2 responsible pools with Jacuzzi .Tennis Court, Club House, Gym, Sauna and Steam. Laundry room with washer and drier in every building. One secured garage parking. Montessori school on premises with kids playground. Newly remodeled, top Crn Unit, 3rd floor(+/- 950sf). Very high Cathedral style ceilings with exposed wood beams. Ceiling fans in every room. Entry, Dining area, full size LR with real gas/wood fireplace. Stained concrete floors. New soundproof windows and opening to Large Balcony (exposed North, always in the shade). KITCHEN : New polished Granite counter tops, splash n Bar top. Double tub stainless steel sink and faucet. New stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, refr and gas stove/oven). Plenty of cabinets (pantry and bonus upper dish racks with glass see through drawers). Real French Limestone floors. BDRM# 1 Carpet, wall closet, ceiling fan. BATH# 1 Fully tiled in real French Limestone from floor to ceiling with incorporated tub/shower. MST BDRM Carpet, 2 lg closets, ceiling fan. MST BATH with shower fully tiled in real French Limestone and Granite Vanity top.



LEASE : 1 year minimum



SECURITY DEPOSIT 2,800.

. Application/Credit check fee $15. per person. (should have good credit, provide copies of paystubs and bank statements to support).

. Move-in fee imposed by HOA 190. not refundable.

. should be extra clean and strictly comply with all HOA rules.

Paid Amenities: water, trash, gas, basic TWC connection, pool service & association fees.

. Tenant must show proof of tenant condo insurance.



PET: one very small Pet (not to exceed 7 lbs when fully grown) with Pet Addendum and with extra Payment of $65./month to cover supplemental insurance premium. Sorry its not personal