6275 Canterbury Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated gym

Beautifully updated top floor, end unit with nice view and hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with bar, tile floor, lots of cabinets, refrigerator and microwave included. Bonus room for work/exercise and a nice bedroom balcony, with pool view. Upgraded bathroom with separated shower, tub and recessed lighting for a most relaxing bath. Cable and high-speed internet included in your rent! All within the desirable Camelot complex which boasts a heated Pool & Jacuzzi, BBQ area, gym and community club house with pool table. Community laundry room, underground secured parking & elevator. Everything you need for comfortable living. Unit will be rented unfurnished.