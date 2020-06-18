All apartments in Culver City
Find more places like 6275 Canterbury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
6275 Canterbury Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:57 AM

6275 Canterbury Drive

6275 Canterbury Drive · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Culver City
See all
Fox Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6275 Canterbury Drive, Culver City, CA 90230
Fox Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 807 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
Beautifully updated top floor, end unit with nice view and hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with bar, tile floor, lots of cabinets, refrigerator and microwave included. Bonus room for work/exercise and a nice bedroom balcony, with pool view. Upgraded bathroom with separated shower, tub and recessed lighting for a most relaxing bath. Cable and high-speed internet included in your rent! All within the desirable Camelot complex which boasts a heated Pool & Jacuzzi, BBQ area, gym and community club house with pool table. Community laundry room, underground secured parking & elevator. Everything you need for comfortable living. Unit will be rented unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6275 Canterbury Drive have any available units?
6275 Canterbury Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6275 Canterbury Drive have?
Some of 6275 Canterbury Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6275 Canterbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6275 Canterbury Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6275 Canterbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6275 Canterbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 6275 Canterbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6275 Canterbury Drive does offer parking.
Does 6275 Canterbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6275 Canterbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6275 Canterbury Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6275 Canterbury Drive has a pool.
Does 6275 Canterbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 6275 Canterbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6275 Canterbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6275 Canterbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6275 Canterbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6275 Canterbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6275 Canterbury Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard
Culver City, CA 90230
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive
Culver City, CA 90232
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir
Culver City, CA 90230

Similar Pages

Culver City 1 BedroomsCulver City 2 Bedrooms
Culver City Apartments with Washer-DryerCulver City Dog Friendly Apartments
Culver City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CA
Carson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fox Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity