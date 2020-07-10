6151 Canter bury Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court

Spacious & Beautiful 2 Bedroom & 2 Full Bathroom



2 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths newly remodeled

APARTMENT OR CONDO FOR RENT OR LEASE.

W/ Italian Tiles, Granite Kitchen Countertops and Travertine tiles, Crown Moldings &Base Boards all through unit.

Stainless steel Refrigerator, Dish Washer, Self Cleaning Oven and Microwave.

Gated FOX HILLS condo in the highly desirable Wynnbriar complex on the GROUND LEVEL unit features a bright, open floor plan with recessed lighting, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms,

Everything Luxuriously UPDATED and IMMACULATE.

This ideal location just a short walking distance away Fox Hills Park which has tennis and volleyball courts, playgrounds, picnic areas with BBQ's.

Minutes from Silicon Beach, Playa Vista,Trader Joe's, Sprouts, Whole Foods, Target, and WestField Mall, dinning, restaurant's, The beach, and freeway 10 Santa Monica and 405 freeway, LAX, and many other.

School District: Culver City Unified.



Rent $3099.00 a month Includes 2 subterranean parking spaces, water, trash,

Call David at (818) 355-3033.

No Dogs Allowed



