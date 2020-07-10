All apartments in Culver City
Location

6151 Canterbury Dr, Culver City, CA 90230
Fox Hills

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Spacious & Beautiful 2 Bedroom & 2 Full Bathroom - Property Id: 149024

2 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths newly remodeled
APARTMENT OR CONDO FOR RENT OR LEASE.
W/ Italian Tiles, Granite Kitchen Countertops and Travertine tiles, Crown Moldings &Base Boards all through unit.
Stainless steel Refrigerator, Dish Washer, Self Cleaning Oven and Microwave.
Gated FOX HILLS condo in the highly desirable Wynnbriar complex on the GROUND LEVEL unit features a bright, open floor plan with recessed lighting, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms,
Everything Luxuriously UPDATED and IMMACULATE.
This ideal location just a short walking distance away Fox Hills Park which has tennis and volleyball courts, playgrounds, picnic areas with BBQ's.
Minutes from Silicon Beach, Playa Vista,Trader Joe's, Sprouts, Whole Foods, Target, and WestField Mall, dinning, restaurant's, The beach, and freeway 10 Santa Monica and 405 freeway, LAX, and many other.
School District: Culver City Unified.

Rent $3099.00 a month Includes 2 subterranean parking spaces, water, trash,
Call David at (818) 355-3033.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149024p
Property Id 149024

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5104795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6151 Canter bury Drive have any available units?
6151 Canter bury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 6151 Canter bury Drive have?
Some of 6151 Canter bury Drive's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6151 Canter bury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6151 Canter bury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6151 Canter bury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6151 Canter bury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 6151 Canter bury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6151 Canter bury Drive offers parking.
Does 6151 Canter bury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6151 Canter bury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6151 Canter bury Drive have a pool?
No, 6151 Canter bury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6151 Canter bury Drive have accessible units?
No, 6151 Canter bury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6151 Canter bury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6151 Canter bury Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6151 Canter bury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6151 Canter bury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
