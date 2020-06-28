All apartments in Culver City
Find more places like 5900 Canterbury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
5900 Canterbury Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:17 PM

5900 Canterbury Drive

5900 Canterbury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Culver City
See all
Fox Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5900 Canterbury Drive, Culver City, CA 90230
Fox Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
sauna
Rare Beauty! Completely Updated throughout! Large Three Bedroom, Two Bath, One Level, End Unit Condo! Feels and Looks like a New Model Condo.. Updated in soft grey's, with Recessed Lighting and Distressed grey Flooring Throughout.. Galley Kitchen w/White Kitchen Cabinets w/coordinated Granite, Beautiful Appliances, Large Dining Area off Kitchen and open to Living Room. Plantation Shutters. Private Deck off Living Rm w/green belt view. Master Suite has two large floor to ceiling Mirrored Closets w/custom drawers, beautiful Vanity/Mirror, separate room for Jacuzzi Tub. Two additional Bedrooms w/Mirrored custom Closets. Second Bathroom has updated Vanity/Mirror, with a completely Tiled Shower. Updated dual Panel Windows. Very private, quiet location, close to two rare side-by-side parking spaces w/large locked storage. Unique complex with green belts & streams at The Pines! Large pool area with water treatments, gym, sauna & dressing area. Large recreation room with game room and on-site manager. Gated Complex. Close to happening downtown, Culver City entertainment & shopping. Nearby Freeway access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 Canterbury Drive have any available units?
5900 Canterbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 5900 Canterbury Drive have?
Some of 5900 Canterbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5900 Canterbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5900 Canterbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 Canterbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5900 Canterbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 5900 Canterbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5900 Canterbury Drive offers parking.
Does 5900 Canterbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5900 Canterbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 Canterbury Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5900 Canterbury Drive has a pool.
Does 5900 Canterbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 5900 Canterbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 Canterbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5900 Canterbury Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5900 Canterbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5900 Canterbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir
Culver City, CA 90230
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive
Culver City, CA 90232
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard
Culver City, CA 90230
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232

Similar Pages

Culver City 1 BedroomsCulver City 2 Bedrooms
Culver City Apartments with Washer-DryerCulver City Dog Friendly Apartments
Culver City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CA
Carson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fox Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts