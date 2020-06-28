5900 Canterbury Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool sauna

Rare Beauty! Completely Updated throughout! Large Three Bedroom, Two Bath, One Level, End Unit Condo! Feels and Looks like a New Model Condo.. Updated in soft grey's, with Recessed Lighting and Distressed grey Flooring Throughout.. Galley Kitchen w/White Kitchen Cabinets w/coordinated Granite, Beautiful Appliances, Large Dining Area off Kitchen and open to Living Room. Plantation Shutters. Private Deck off Living Rm w/green belt view. Master Suite has two large floor to ceiling Mirrored Closets w/custom drawers, beautiful Vanity/Mirror, separate room for Jacuzzi Tub. Two additional Bedrooms w/Mirrored custom Closets. Second Bathroom has updated Vanity/Mirror, with a completely Tiled Shower. Updated dual Panel Windows. Very private, quiet location, close to two rare side-by-side parking spaces w/large locked storage. Unique complex with green belts & streams at The Pines! Large pool area with water treatments, gym, sauna & dressing area. Large recreation room with game room and on-site manager. Gated Complex. Close to happening downtown, Culver City entertainment & shopping. Nearby Freeway access!