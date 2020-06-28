5900 Canterbury Drive

Amenities
Rare Beauty! Completely Updated throughout! Large Three Bedroom, Two Bath, One Level, End Unit Condo! Feels and Looks like a New Model Condo.. Updated in soft grey's, with Recessed Lighting and Distressed grey Flooring Throughout.. Galley Kitchen w/White Kitchen Cabinets w/coordinated Granite, Beautiful Appliances, Large Dining Area off Kitchen and open to Living Room. Plantation Shutters. Private Deck off Living Rm w/green belt view. Master Suite has two large floor to ceiling Mirrored Closets w/custom drawers, beautiful Vanity/Mirror, separate room for Jacuzzi Tub. Two additional Bedrooms w/Mirrored custom Closets. Second Bathroom has updated Vanity/Mirror, with a completely Tiled Shower. Updated dual Panel Windows. Very private, quiet location, close to two rare side-by-side parking spaces w/large locked storage. Unique complex with green belts & streams at The Pines! Large pool area with water treatments, gym, sauna & dressing area. Large recreation room with game room and on-site manager. Gated Complex. Close to happening downtown, Culver City entertainment & shopping. Nearby Freeway access!