All apartments in Culver City
Find more places like 5442 BLANCO Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
5442 BLANCO Way
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

5442 BLANCO Way

5442 Blanco Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Culver City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5442 Blanco Way, Culver City, CA 90230
Sunkist Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this freshly remodeled Culver City home blocks from Studio Village in the El Rincon School District. With 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom it has gorgeous original hardwood floors and sunlight soaking each spacious room. This newly renovated modern yet traditional home has a cool sleek feel starting with the quartz counter-tops and brand new stainless steel appliances. You will love this terrific grassy backyard with garden beds and jumbo patio; perfect for entertaining friends with 2 legs and four. This landlord loves people that love pets, so bring your pup and move right in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5442 BLANCO Way have any available units?
5442 BLANCO Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 5442 BLANCO Way have?
Some of 5442 BLANCO Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5442 BLANCO Way currently offering any rent specials?
5442 BLANCO Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5442 BLANCO Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5442 BLANCO Way is pet friendly.
Does 5442 BLANCO Way offer parking?
Yes, 5442 BLANCO Way offers parking.
Does 5442 BLANCO Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5442 BLANCO Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5442 BLANCO Way have a pool?
No, 5442 BLANCO Way does not have a pool.
Does 5442 BLANCO Way have accessible units?
No, 5442 BLANCO Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5442 BLANCO Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5442 BLANCO Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5442 BLANCO Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5442 BLANCO Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard
Culver City, CA 90230
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive
Culver City, CA 90232
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir
Culver City, CA 90230
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232

Similar Pages

Culver City 1 BedroomsCulver City 2 Bedrooms
Culver City Apartments with Washer-DryerCulver City Dog Friendly Apartments
Culver City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CA
Carson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fox Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts