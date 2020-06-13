5442 BLANCO Way

Amenities
Be the first to live in this freshly remodeled Culver City home blocks from Studio Village in the El Rincon School District. With 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom it has gorgeous original hardwood floors and sunlight soaking each spacious room. This newly renovated modern yet traditional home has a cool sleek feel starting with the quartz counter-tops and brand new stainless steel appliances. You will love this terrific grassy backyard with garden beds and jumbo patio; perfect for entertaining friends with 2 legs and four. This landlord loves people that love pets, so bring your pup and move right in.