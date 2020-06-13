5442 BLANCO Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Be the first to live in this freshly remodeled Culver City home blocks from Studio Village in the El Rincon School District. With 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom it has gorgeous original hardwood floors and sunlight soaking each spacious room. This newly renovated modern yet traditional home has a cool sleek feel starting with the quartz counter-tops and brand new stainless steel appliances. You will love this terrific grassy backyard with garden beds and jumbo patio; perfect for entertaining friends with 2 legs and four. This landlord loves people that love pets, so bring your pup and move right in.