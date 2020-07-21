5327 DOBSON Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Ultra Luxury + Construction in Lindberg Park! Warm Modern w/ high end materials + finishes boasts open, flexible floor plan, abundance of natural light w/ extra large windows + doors, 4 bedroom en suites, La Cantina folding doors open up to 2 patio areas w/ exterior sound speakers, a lush private yard perfect for entertaining. Property features include Thermador Pro appliances, large walk in pantry, quartz countertops, custom Wenge wood cabinets, Milano appliance garage, handmade glass tile by Fireclay, 5.1 surround sound w/ speakers, Ring Door Bell, Lutron lighting, Samsung HVAC units in each bedroom w/ own thermostat to control, 2 Navien Tankless water heaters w/ recirc system, extra tall ceilings throughout featuring 10 -12 ft vaulted ceilings on second floor, private master bedroom deck, wired alarm system complete w/ 4 exterior cameras + more! Live the Culver City dream on a picturesque quiet sidewalk street close to the Park, Farragut Elementary, Culver Middle and High Schools.