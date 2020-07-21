All apartments in Culver City
Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM

5327 DOBSON Way

5327 Dobson Way · No Longer Available
Location

5327 Dobson Way, Culver City, CA 90230
Studio Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Ultra Luxury + Construction in Lindberg Park! Warm Modern w/ high end materials + finishes boasts open, flexible floor plan, abundance of natural light w/ extra large windows + doors, 4 bedroom en suites, La Cantina folding doors open up to 2 patio areas w/ exterior sound speakers, a lush private yard perfect for entertaining. Property features include Thermador Pro appliances, large walk in pantry, quartz countertops, custom Wenge wood cabinets, Milano appliance garage, handmade glass tile by Fireclay, 5.1 surround sound w/ speakers, Ring Door Bell, Lutron lighting, Samsung HVAC units in each bedroom w/ own thermostat to control, 2 Navien Tankless water heaters w/ recirc system, extra tall ceilings throughout featuring 10 -12 ft vaulted ceilings on second floor, private master bedroom deck, wired alarm system complete w/ 4 exterior cameras + more! Live the Culver City dream on a picturesque quiet sidewalk street close to the Park, Farragut Elementary, Culver Middle and High Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5327 DOBSON Way have any available units?
5327 DOBSON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 5327 DOBSON Way have?
Some of 5327 DOBSON Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5327 DOBSON Way currently offering any rent specials?
5327 DOBSON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5327 DOBSON Way pet-friendly?
No, 5327 DOBSON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 5327 DOBSON Way offer parking?
Yes, 5327 DOBSON Way offers parking.
Does 5327 DOBSON Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5327 DOBSON Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5327 DOBSON Way have a pool?
No, 5327 DOBSON Way does not have a pool.
Does 5327 DOBSON Way have accessible units?
No, 5327 DOBSON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5327 DOBSON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5327 DOBSON Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5327 DOBSON Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5327 DOBSON Way has units with air conditioning.
