5215 SEPULVEDA

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool putting green garage sauna

Spacious remodeled Tri-Level Townhouse With Direct Entrance From 2 Car Garage. Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom, Spacious Second Bedroom With Walk In Closet. There is a Bonus Room Downstairs which makes great home Office. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, Hardwood floors, Central AC, dual pane windows. Laundry is located in Bonus room. Unit has been freshly painted! Complex has it all: Beautiful Landscape Grounds, pool, Rec-Room, Putting Green, playground and Wading Pool. Culver City schools and services! Great Value. Sorry no pets. Please text or email for best response.