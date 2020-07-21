All apartments in Culver City
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
5215 SEPULVEDA
Last updated July 29 2019 at 3:00 AM

5215 SEPULVEDA

5215 Sepulveda Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

5215 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230
Sunkist Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
putting green
garage
sauna
Spacious remodeled Tri-Level Townhouse With Direct Entrance From 2 Car Garage. Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom, Spacious Second Bedroom With Walk In Closet. There is a Bonus Room Downstairs which makes great home Office. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, Hardwood floors, Central AC, dual pane windows. Laundry is located in Bonus room. Unit has been freshly painted! Complex has it all: Beautiful Landscape Grounds, pool, Rec-Room, Putting Green, playground and Wading Pool. Culver City schools and services! Great Value. Sorry no pets. Please text or email for best response.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 SEPULVEDA have any available units?
5215 SEPULVEDA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 5215 SEPULVEDA have?
Some of 5215 SEPULVEDA's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5215 SEPULVEDA currently offering any rent specials?
5215 SEPULVEDA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 SEPULVEDA pet-friendly?
No, 5215 SEPULVEDA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 5215 SEPULVEDA offer parking?
Yes, 5215 SEPULVEDA offers parking.
Does 5215 SEPULVEDA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5215 SEPULVEDA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 SEPULVEDA have a pool?
Yes, 5215 SEPULVEDA has a pool.
Does 5215 SEPULVEDA have accessible units?
No, 5215 SEPULVEDA does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 SEPULVEDA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5215 SEPULVEDA has units with dishwashers.
Does 5215 SEPULVEDA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5215 SEPULVEDA has units with air conditioning.
