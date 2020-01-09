All apartments in Culver City
Culver City, CA
5007 Stoney Creek Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

5007 Stoney Creek Rd

5007 Stoney Creek Road · (562) 472-7667
Culver City
Location

5007 Stoney Creek Road, Culver City, CA 90230
Jefferson

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2695 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Stoney Creek Rd - Property Id: 64941

GREAT VALUE- Rent includes basic utilities (Wifi ($70 value), gas, water, covered parking, trash). Rent does not include electricity. A cleaning service that comes twice a month is included ($160 value). Partially furnished apartment includes a double bed, L-shaped sofa, television, coffee table, dining room table and chairs, and patio table and chairs. Laundry is available on site. Also included is access to the community pool, jacuzzi, and small weight room. Parking is included and is tandem in a covered lot. The unit is bottom floor of a 2-story unit. The quiet complex is gated and is less than a 5 minute drive to downtown Culver.

12-month lease minimum. Security deposit of $2000, as well as first and last month's rent is required before move in. No pets or smoking, unfortunately, this is not negotiable. All tenants must be willing to undergo a background and credit check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64941
Property Id 64941

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5007 Stoney Creek Rd have any available units?
5007 Stoney Creek Rd has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5007 Stoney Creek Rd have?
Some of 5007 Stoney Creek Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5007 Stoney Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5007 Stoney Creek Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5007 Stoney Creek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5007 Stoney Creek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 5007 Stoney Creek Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5007 Stoney Creek Rd does offer parking.
Does 5007 Stoney Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5007 Stoney Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5007 Stoney Creek Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5007 Stoney Creek Rd has a pool.
Does 5007 Stoney Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 5007 Stoney Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5007 Stoney Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5007 Stoney Creek Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5007 Stoney Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5007 Stoney Creek Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
