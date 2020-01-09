5007 Stoney Creek Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool internet access

Stoney Creek Rd - Property Id: 64941



GREAT VALUE- Rent includes basic utilities (Wifi ($70 value), gas, water, covered parking, trash). Rent does not include electricity. A cleaning service that comes twice a month is included ($160 value). Partially furnished apartment includes a double bed, L-shaped sofa, television, coffee table, dining room table and chairs, and patio table and chairs. Laundry is available on site. Also included is access to the community pool, jacuzzi, and small weight room. Parking is included and is tandem in a covered lot. The unit is bottom floor of a 2-story unit. The quiet complex is gated and is less than a 5 minute drive to downtown Culver.



12-month lease minimum. Security deposit of $2000, as well as first and last month's rent is required before move in. No pets or smoking, unfortunately, this is not negotiable. All tenants must be willing to undergo a background and credit check.

No Pets Allowed



