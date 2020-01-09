All apartments in Culver City
Culver City, CA
5005 STONEY CREEK Road
5005 STONEY CREEK Road

5005 Stoney Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

5005 Stoney Creek Road, Culver City, CA 90230
Jefferson

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
sauna
Modern, elegant, corner unit, top floor , light, bright, open floor concept 2 bed+1 bath condo near Culver City Downtown is a must see! Lots of natural light w/ High ceilings in the living rm. Open concept Living room/dining room flows to a nice size balcony w/ beautiful tree top views. Remodeled kitchen w/ Breakfast nook area. Nicely remodeled bathroom. Bigger bedroom w/ large walk-in closet. 2 parking/tandem spaces,1 extra storage by the balcony. Resort like complex w/: pools, spas, sauna, and club house &Gym. Award winning schools, Farragut Elem. Come see this wonderful unit in a calm, quiet community,right next to bustling Culver City downtown and new metro.Near: Silicon Beach, LAX, UCLA, Beach, Fwys, Shops/restaurant. Includes water/gas/basic cable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 STONEY CREEK Road have any available units?
5005 STONEY CREEK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 5005 STONEY CREEK Road have?
Some of 5005 STONEY CREEK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 STONEY CREEK Road currently offering any rent specials?
5005 STONEY CREEK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 STONEY CREEK Road pet-friendly?
No, 5005 STONEY CREEK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 5005 STONEY CREEK Road offer parking?
Yes, 5005 STONEY CREEK Road offers parking.
Does 5005 STONEY CREEK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5005 STONEY CREEK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 STONEY CREEK Road have a pool?
Yes, 5005 STONEY CREEK Road has a pool.
Does 5005 STONEY CREEK Road have accessible units?
No, 5005 STONEY CREEK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 STONEY CREEK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5005 STONEY CREEK Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5005 STONEY CREEK Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5005 STONEY CREEK Road does not have units with air conditioning.
