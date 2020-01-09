5005 STONEY CREEK Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool sauna

Modern, elegant, corner unit, top floor , light, bright, open floor concept 2 bed+1 bath condo near Culver City Downtown is a must see! Lots of natural light w/ High ceilings in the living rm. Open concept Living room/dining room flows to a nice size balcony w/ beautiful tree top views. Remodeled kitchen w/ Breakfast nook area. Nicely remodeled bathroom. Bigger bedroom w/ large walk-in closet. 2 parking/tandem spaces,1 extra storage by the balcony. Resort like complex w/: pools, spas, sauna, and club house &Gym. Award winning schools, Farragut Elem. Come see this wonderful unit in a calm, quiet community,right next to bustling Culver City downtown and new metro.Near: Silicon Beach, LAX, UCLA, Beach, Fwys, Shops/restaurant. Includes water/gas/basic cable