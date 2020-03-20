All apartments in Culver City
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
4903 Indian Wood Rd
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

4903 Indian Wood Rd

4903 Indian Wood Road · No Longer Available
Location

4903 Indian Wood Road, Culver City, CA 90230
Jefferson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Newly Renovated 3 bed, 2 bath Culver City Apt. - Property Id: 273027

I'm looking to rent out a newly renovated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in the heart of Culver City. Brand new hardwood floors, ceiling fans, windows and kitchen appliances go along with spacious living area, large bedrooms and a private balcony. It's a safe, gated community that includes a tandem parking spot, 2 pools, a Jacuzzi, a gym and several laundry facilities. The unit is unfurnished, photos are an example of how it looks w/furniture. ALL UTILITIES: gas, electricity, trash, water, cable and internet are included in the rent! Other amenities include a grill, AC unit in the living room and a heater. Excellent school district and the location is perfect - it is within walking distance of Ralphs, Target, Trader Joe's, Sprouts, Downtown Culver City, the Culver Stairs and several parks.

(Facilities include)
Gated entry w/24 hour on-site attendant
2 pools
Jacuzzi
Laundry facilities
Small gym
8-5 weekday HOA office help
Owner managed
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273027
Property Id 273027

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5757596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4903 Indian Wood Rd have any available units?
4903 Indian Wood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4903 Indian Wood Rd have?
Some of 4903 Indian Wood Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4903 Indian Wood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4903 Indian Wood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4903 Indian Wood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4903 Indian Wood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4903 Indian Wood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4903 Indian Wood Rd offers parking.
Does 4903 Indian Wood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4903 Indian Wood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4903 Indian Wood Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4903 Indian Wood Rd has a pool.
Does 4903 Indian Wood Rd have accessible units?
No, 4903 Indian Wood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4903 Indian Wood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4903 Indian Wood Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4903 Indian Wood Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4903 Indian Wood Rd has units with air conditioning.

