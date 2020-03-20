4903 Indian Wood Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Newly Renovated 3 bed, 2 bath Culver City Apt. - Property Id: 273027



I'm looking to rent out a newly renovated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in the heart of Culver City. Brand new hardwood floors, ceiling fans, windows and kitchen appliances go along with spacious living area, large bedrooms and a private balcony. It's a safe, gated community that includes a tandem parking spot, 2 pools, a Jacuzzi, a gym and several laundry facilities. The unit is unfurnished, photos are an example of how it looks w/furniture. ALL UTILITIES: gas, electricity, trash, water, cable and internet are included in the rent! Other amenities include a grill, AC unit in the living room and a heater. Excellent school district and the location is perfect - it is within walking distance of Ralphs, Target, Trader Joe's, Sprouts, Downtown Culver City, the Culver Stairs and several parks.



(Facilities include)

Gated entry w/24 hour on-site attendant

2 pools

Jacuzzi

Laundry facilities

Small gym

8-5 weekday HOA office help

Owner managed

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273027

Property Id 273027



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5757596)