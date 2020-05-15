All apartments in Culver City
Find more places like 4820 HOLLOW CORNER Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
4820 HOLLOW CORNER Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

4820 HOLLOW CORNER Road

4820 Hollow Corner Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Culver City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4820 Hollow Corner Road, Culver City, CA 90230
Jefferson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
sauna
Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom + 2 bath + loft/optional 4th bedroom in a gated, controlled access community. Located in the heart of Culver City. This unit is in the desirable Tara Hill Complex. Features 24 hour security patrol, 2 swimming pools/spas, 2 saunas, a fitness center, 2 play areas, a club house, and on-site laundry facilities. This unit is conveniently close to the main pool and laundry room. Located in a beautifully landscaped, people-friendly complex and feels like a resort in the middle of the city. Sliding glass door leads out to the balcony, featuring a storage closet and overlooking the pool area through the trees. Living room has a vaulted 2-story ceiling Recently updated kitchen with refrigerator, oven range, microwave and dishwasher. Upstairs loft/optional 4th bedroom sleeping space has its own additional den/office/storage area. Close to Culver City Schools and in the Farragut Elementary School Zone. This unit won't last long. Available March 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 HOLLOW CORNER Road have any available units?
4820 HOLLOW CORNER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4820 HOLLOW CORNER Road have?
Some of 4820 HOLLOW CORNER Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 HOLLOW CORNER Road currently offering any rent specials?
4820 HOLLOW CORNER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 HOLLOW CORNER Road pet-friendly?
No, 4820 HOLLOW CORNER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4820 HOLLOW CORNER Road offer parking?
No, 4820 HOLLOW CORNER Road does not offer parking.
Does 4820 HOLLOW CORNER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4820 HOLLOW CORNER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 HOLLOW CORNER Road have a pool?
Yes, 4820 HOLLOW CORNER Road has a pool.
Does 4820 HOLLOW CORNER Road have accessible units?
No, 4820 HOLLOW CORNER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 HOLLOW CORNER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4820 HOLLOW CORNER Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4820 HOLLOW CORNER Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4820 HOLLOW CORNER Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir
Culver City, CA 90230
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard
Culver City, CA 90230
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive
Culver City, CA 90232

Similar Pages

Culver City 1 BedroomsCulver City 2 Bedrooms
Culver City Apartments with Washer-DryerCulver City Dog Friendly Apartments
Culver City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CA
Carson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fox Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts