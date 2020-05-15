4820 HOLLOW CORNER Road

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom + 2 bath + loft/optional 4th bedroom in a gated, controlled access community. Located in the heart of Culver City. This unit is in the desirable Tara Hill Complex. Features 24 hour security patrol, 2 swimming pools/spas, 2 saunas, a fitness center, 2 play areas, a club house, and on-site laundry facilities. This unit is conveniently close to the main pool and laundry room. Located in a beautifully landscaped, people-friendly complex and feels like a resort in the middle of the city. Sliding glass door leads out to the balcony, featuring a storage closet and overlooking the pool area through the trees. Living room has a vaulted 2-story ceiling Recently updated kitchen with refrigerator, oven range, microwave and dishwasher. Upstairs loft/optional 4th bedroom sleeping space has its own additional den/office/storage area. Close to Culver City Schools and in the Farragut Elementary School Zone. This unit won't last long. Available March 1