Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:56 PM

4809 Salem Village Court

4809 Salem Village Court · No Longer Available
Location

4809 Salem Village Court, Culver City, CA 90230
Jefferson

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
A MUST SEE.....A very unique TOWN-HOME style property this is that rare opportunity you've been waiting for to rent one of a kind townhouse in the Secure Gated Raintree Community. Features a remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings, 3 bedrooms , 3 baths with bonus room....Three levels, with only a few steps...Remodeled bathroom through out. .Cozy tree lined front entry.... Rather you're meeting your new neighbors for a game of tennis, taking a stroll by the lake or hanging out at the pool, you're going to LOVE coming home to this exclusive enclave located in the heart of this newly emerging hub in Culver City. Close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, transportation and schools.

Utilities Included: NONE
Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Dishwasher Microwave Washer and Dryer(Not Warrantied)

Cats Allowed No
Dogs Allowed No

Amenities : 2 Car Garage Central AC Basic Cable Landscaping Maintenance

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,895, Available 3/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4809 Salem Village Court have any available units?
4809 Salem Village Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4809 Salem Village Court have?
Some of 4809 Salem Village Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4809 Salem Village Court currently offering any rent specials?
4809 Salem Village Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4809 Salem Village Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4809 Salem Village Court is pet friendly.
Does 4809 Salem Village Court offer parking?
Yes, 4809 Salem Village Court offers parking.
Does 4809 Salem Village Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4809 Salem Village Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4809 Salem Village Court have a pool?
Yes, 4809 Salem Village Court has a pool.
Does 4809 Salem Village Court have accessible units?
No, 4809 Salem Village Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4809 Salem Village Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4809 Salem Village Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4809 Salem Village Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4809 Salem Village Court has units with air conditioning.
