4488 JASMINE Avenue
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

4488 JASMINE Avenue

4488 Jasmine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4488 Jasmine Avenue, Culver City, CA 90230
Park East

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Traditional Carlson Park Home. Located on the quiet and beautiful treelined streets of the idealic Carlson Park neighborhood. Walking distance to the creative hub of downtown CC, plus shops, restaurants, parks and schools. Living room has picture windows and opens onto dining area and kitchen, which looks onto the backyard. Both full bathroom and powder room are tastefully remodeled. Front bedroom is bright and enjoys views of the Chinese elm canopied street. Second bedroom is expanded and looks onto the back/side yard. Spacious master bedroom with sitting area and french doors opens onto the backyard patio with spa and lush grassy area. This large lot provides a covered patio, wood deck and gazebo, a lot of grass to run and play, AND new redwood fence that provides privacy and direct entry onto the La Ballona Creek and Bike path, making your walk to school or downtown even quicker! You will LOVE living here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4488 JASMINE Avenue have any available units?
4488 JASMINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4488 JASMINE Avenue have?
Some of 4488 JASMINE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4488 JASMINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4488 JASMINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4488 JASMINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4488 JASMINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4488 JASMINE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4488 JASMINE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4488 JASMINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4488 JASMINE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4488 JASMINE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4488 JASMINE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4488 JASMINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4488 JASMINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4488 JASMINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4488 JASMINE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4488 JASMINE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4488 JASMINE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
