4488 JASMINE Avenue

Traditional Carlson Park Home. Located on the quiet and beautiful treelined streets of the idealic Carlson Park neighborhood. Walking distance to the creative hub of downtown CC, plus shops, restaurants, parks and schools. Living room has picture windows and opens onto dining area and kitchen, which looks onto the backyard. Both full bathroom and powder room are tastefully remodeled. Front bedroom is bright and enjoys views of the Chinese elm canopied street. Second bedroom is expanded and looks onto the back/side yard. Spacious master bedroom with sitting area and french doors opens onto the backyard patio with spa and lush grassy area. This large lot provides a covered patio, wood deck and gazebo, a lot of grass to run and play, AND new redwood fence that provides privacy and direct entry onto the La Ballona Creek and Bike path, making your walk to school or downtown even quicker! You will LOVE living here!