4430 JASMINE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Best, secluded, Carlson Park location! Walk to parks and all of trendy Downtown Culver City. Charming home in sought after Culver City neighborhood. Open kitchen and dining areas. Hardwood floors throughout. Tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Very bright home with two sitting patios and a large back yard to enjoy; home backs up to La Ballona Creek, making it very quiet and private. Direct access to the house from a two-car garage with great storage space. Laundry area has stack washer and dryer with convenient utility sink. Home has HAVC and A/C. Very clean home with great price for the area as it INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES, WATER, GAS, ELECTRIC, TRASH AND GARDENER. There is a Mother in-law-unit in the back already leased. It is separate and independent of the house with it's own yard space - it shares only 1 tiny wall.