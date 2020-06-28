All apartments in Culver City
December 11 2019

4430 JASMINE Avenue

4430 Jasmine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4430 Jasmine Avenue, Culver City, CA 90230
Park East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Best, secluded, Carlson Park location! Walk to parks and all of trendy Downtown Culver City. Charming home in sought after Culver City neighborhood. Open kitchen and dining areas. Hardwood floors throughout. Tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Very bright home with two sitting patios and a large back yard to enjoy; home backs up to La Ballona Creek, making it very quiet and private. Direct access to the house from a two-car garage with great storage space. Laundry area has stack washer and dryer with convenient utility sink. Home has HAVC and A/C. Very clean home with great price for the area as it INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES, WATER, GAS, ELECTRIC, TRASH AND GARDENER. There is a Mother in-law-unit in the back already leased. It is separate and independent of the house with it's own yard space - it shares only 1 tiny wall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4430 JASMINE Avenue have any available units?
4430 JASMINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4430 JASMINE Avenue have?
Some of 4430 JASMINE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4430 JASMINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4430 JASMINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4430 JASMINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4430 JASMINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4430 JASMINE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4430 JASMINE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4430 JASMINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4430 JASMINE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4430 JASMINE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4430 JASMINE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4430 JASMINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4430 JASMINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4430 JASMINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4430 JASMINE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4430 JASMINE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4430 JASMINE Avenue has units with air conditioning.
