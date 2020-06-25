All apartments in Culver City
/
Culver City, CA
/
4333 Vinton Avenue
Last updated November 26 2019

4333 Vinton Avenue

4333 Vinton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4333 Vinton Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232
Park East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled Large 2 BR 1.5 BA Single Family Home in Culver City - Beautifully renovated 1950's charming home in the quiet area of Carlson Park in sought after Culver City neighborhood. Well maintained with a great layout and spacious living room and dining room. The galley kitchen has new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There is separate laundry room with a washer and dryer and convenient utility sink. Hardwood floors throughout the living areas and bedrooms. The home receives a lot of natural light and has a beautiful backyard with large patio. 2 car garage with additional parking on the driveway. With a quick 5 minute walk to nearby parks and all of trendy Downtown Culver City.

(RLNE5334639)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4333 Vinton Avenue have any available units?
4333 Vinton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4333 Vinton Avenue have?
Some of 4333 Vinton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4333 Vinton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4333 Vinton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4333 Vinton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4333 Vinton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4333 Vinton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4333 Vinton Avenue offers parking.
Does 4333 Vinton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4333 Vinton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4333 Vinton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4333 Vinton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4333 Vinton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4333 Vinton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4333 Vinton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4333 Vinton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4333 Vinton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4333 Vinton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
