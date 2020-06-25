4333 Vinton Avenue

Amenities

Remodeled Large 2 BR 1.5 BA Single Family Home in Culver City - Beautifully renovated 1950's charming home in the quiet area of Carlson Park in sought after Culver City neighborhood. Well maintained with a great layout and spacious living room and dining room. The galley kitchen has new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There is separate laundry room with a washer and dryer and convenient utility sink. Hardwood floors throughout the living areas and bedrooms. The home receives a lot of natural light and has a beautiful backyard with large patio. 2 car garage with additional parking on the driveway. With a quick 5 minute walk to nearby parks and all of trendy Downtown Culver City.



(RLNE5334639)