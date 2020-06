Amenities

garage air conditioning microwave furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

CONTACT NUMBER IS A LANDLINE. DO NOT TEXT. VOICE ONLY. Short term / corporate / vacation rental. Fully furnished, 28 day rental. Original mid century. Also be available for longer periods. Parking space in driveway. New stove. Washer/Dreyer, 3 twin beds, no dishwasher, portable a/c. No smoking, No pets. Garage may be available for an additional $200/mo Ideal for Sony employees, short walk to light rail. Rent is prepaid in 3 month increments.