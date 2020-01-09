All apartments in Culver City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

4129 Vinton Avenue

4129 Vinton Avenue · (310) 837-8555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4129 Vinton Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232
Park East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4129 Vinton Avenue · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1195 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
fireplace
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Large 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House with 2 Car Garage and Swimming Pool - Large 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House, approx 1200 sq/ft. Living room with decorative fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast nook, and separate laundry room. Large den / office area. Bathroom has a shower stall and separate bath tub. Large linen closet for extra storage. Swimming pool in back yard. 2 car garage with extra storage room. Excellent Culver City Location! Walk to shops and restaurants! This is a non-smoking property. 1 year lease is required (no short term agreements). Sorry, no pets.

(RLNE5845822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4129 Vinton Avenue have any available units?
4129 Vinton Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4129 Vinton Avenue have?
Some of 4129 Vinton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4129 Vinton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4129 Vinton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4129 Vinton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4129 Vinton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4129 Vinton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4129 Vinton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4129 Vinton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4129 Vinton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4129 Vinton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4129 Vinton Avenue has a pool.
Does 4129 Vinton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4129 Vinton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4129 Vinton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4129 Vinton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4129 Vinton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4129 Vinton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
