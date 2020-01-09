4129 Vinton Avenue

Amenities

Large 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House with 2 Car Garage and Swimming Pool - Large 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House, approx 1200 sq/ft. Living room with decorative fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast nook, and separate laundry room. Large den / office area. Bathroom has a shower stall and separate bath tub. Large linen closet for extra storage. Swimming pool in back yard. 2 car garage with extra storage room. Excellent Culver City Location! Walk to shops and restaurants! This is a non-smoking property. 1 year lease is required (no short term agreements). Sorry, no pets.



