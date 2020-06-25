4116 COOLIDGE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Turn-key 2 BR home on quaint tree-lined street in prime Culver City with den that can be used as additional bedroom or home office. Updated in 2013 with hardwood floors, Solatubes that create beautifully sun-drenched spaces, tankless water heater, copper plumbing, and high end fixtures and finishes throughout. Graciously-proportioned kitchen complete with Caesarstone countertops, solid wood Omega cabinets, dual sink and newer appliances. Two bedrooms with ample natural light, A.C and deluxe Pella triple glazed windows and built-in black-out shades in larger bedroom. Bonus Den area opens to dining patio and grassy backyard hedged for privacy. Fantastic location, close to local shops and restaurants, hip Mar Vista Farmers Market, convenient 10, 405 and 90 freeway access and zoned for award winning Culver City School District. Available August 1st, see private remarks for details. Welcome Home!