All apartments in Culver City
Find more places like 4116 COOLIDGE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
4116 COOLIDGE Avenue
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:18 AM

4116 COOLIDGE Avenue

4116 Coolidge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Culver City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4116 Coolidge Avenue, Culver City, CA 90066
McLaughlin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Turn-key 2 BR home on quaint tree-lined street in prime Culver City with den that can be used as additional bedroom or home office. Updated in 2013 with hardwood floors, Solatubes that create beautifully sun-drenched spaces, tankless water heater, copper plumbing, and high end fixtures and finishes throughout. Graciously-proportioned kitchen complete with Caesarstone countertops, solid wood Omega cabinets, dual sink and newer appliances. Two bedrooms with ample natural light, A.C and deluxe Pella triple glazed windows and built-in black-out shades in larger bedroom. Bonus Den area opens to dining patio and grassy backyard hedged for privacy. Fantastic location, close to local shops and restaurants, hip Mar Vista Farmers Market, convenient 10, 405 and 90 freeway access and zoned for award winning Culver City School District. Available August 1st, see private remarks for details. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 COOLIDGE Avenue have any available units?
4116 COOLIDGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4116 COOLIDGE Avenue have?
Some of 4116 COOLIDGE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4116 COOLIDGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4116 COOLIDGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 COOLIDGE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4116 COOLIDGE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4116 COOLIDGE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4116 COOLIDGE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4116 COOLIDGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4116 COOLIDGE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 COOLIDGE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4116 COOLIDGE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4116 COOLIDGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4116 COOLIDGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 COOLIDGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4116 COOLIDGE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4116 COOLIDGE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4116 COOLIDGE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard
Culver City, CA 90230
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir
Culver City, CA 90230
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive
Culver City, CA 90232

Similar Pages

Culver City 1 BedroomsCulver City 2 Bedrooms
Culver City Apartments with Washer-DryerCulver City Dog Friendly Apartments
Culver City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CA
Carson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fox Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts