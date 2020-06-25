All apartments in Culver City
3922 PROSPECT Avenue

3922 Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3922 Prospect Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232
Clarkdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Brand New 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Unit. This beautiful newly renovated private unit is moments away from corner cafe's, favored restaurants and Sony Studios. This spacious unit offers the ideal floor plan and boasts a creative vibe. The lovely one bedroom has natural lighting that lights up the entire living space. The kitchen is everyone's dream with modern cabinets, quartz counter tops, glass mosaic backsplash, and brand new stainless steel appliances with brand new washer/dryer. The floors of beautiful wood laminate span throughout the house (even the bedrooms).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

