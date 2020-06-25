3922 PROSPECT Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Brand New 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Unit. This beautiful newly renovated private unit is moments away from corner cafe's, favored restaurants and Sony Studios. This spacious unit offers the ideal floor plan and boasts a creative vibe. The lovely one bedroom has natural lighting that lights up the entire living space. The kitchen is everyone's dream with modern cabinets, quartz counter tops, glass mosaic backsplash, and brand new stainless steel appliances with brand new washer/dryer. The floors of beautiful wood laminate span throughout the house (even the bedrooms).