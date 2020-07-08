3346 FAY Avenue

Amenities

Incredibly charming and well maintained, characterful 1930's Spanish bungalow in the heart of Culver Arts district with all the Shops and Boutiques along Washington Blvd and the Syd Kronenthal Park at the end of the street. This delightful Spanish charmer features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Living Room, Dining Room, Breakfast Nook and a bonus room that could easily function as a third bedroom or a great den / snug. The house has been upgraded to include AC units, a Ring Doorbell system, tankless water heaters and has all the appliances you could need including Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, large refrigerator and stove. Last but by no means least, there is a large yard with ample outdoor storage as well as an outdoor utility area with sliding doors that could serve many purposes. Located in Culver City School District and centrally located, this home which is packed full of original vintage feature and charm along with some awesome upgrades really has it all. Don't delay, apply today!