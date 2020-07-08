All apartments in Culver City
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

3346 FAY Avenue

3346 Fay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3346 Fay Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232
McManus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Incredibly charming and well maintained, characterful 1930's Spanish bungalow in the heart of Culver Arts district with all the Shops and Boutiques along Washington Blvd and the Syd Kronenthal Park at the end of the street. This delightful Spanish charmer features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Living Room, Dining Room, Breakfast Nook and a bonus room that could easily function as a third bedroom or a great den / snug. The house has been upgraded to include AC units, a Ring Doorbell system, tankless water heaters and has all the appliances you could need including Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, large refrigerator and stove. Last but by no means least, there is a large yard with ample outdoor storage as well as an outdoor utility area with sliding doors that could serve many purposes. Located in Culver City School District and centrally located, this home which is packed full of original vintage feature and charm along with some awesome upgrades really has it all. Don't delay, apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3346 FAY Avenue have any available units?
3346 FAY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 3346 FAY Avenue have?
Some of 3346 FAY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3346 FAY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3346 FAY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3346 FAY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3346 FAY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 3346 FAY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3346 FAY Avenue offers parking.
Does 3346 FAY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3346 FAY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3346 FAY Avenue have a pool?
No, 3346 FAY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3346 FAY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3346 FAY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3346 FAY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3346 FAY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3346 FAY Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3346 FAY Avenue has units with air conditioning.

