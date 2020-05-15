All apartments in Culver City
12362 Herbert Street

Location

12362 Herbert Street, Culver City, CA 90066
Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Zoned to highly rated Culver City School District. Minutes from the beach, Playa Vista, Venice, and the trendiest new restaurants and hip shopping. Newly remodeled with open concept floor plan bringing indoor and outdoor living together. Custom designed kitchen features brass finishes, quartz countertops, and high end KitchenAid appliance package. 3 nicely sized bedrooms with 1 having an ensuite bathroom. Lots of space and sits on large lot with an entertainer's backyard. Lease terms flexible. Pricing is based on 6 month term. Fully furnished. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis and might require additional rent and/or deposit. Text 949-667-4099 or email HomeByAmi@gmail.com for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

