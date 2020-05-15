12362 Herbert Street

Amenities

Zoned to highly rated Culver City School District. Minutes from the beach, Playa Vista, Venice, and the trendiest new restaurants and hip shopping. Newly remodeled with open concept floor plan bringing indoor and outdoor living together. Custom designed kitchen features brass finishes, quartz countertops, and high end KitchenAid appliance package. 3 nicely sized bedrooms with 1 having an ensuite bathroom. Lots of space and sits on large lot with an entertainer's backyard. Lease terms flexible. Pricing is based on 6 month term. Fully furnished. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis and might require additional rent and/or deposit. Text 949-667-4099 or email HomeByAmi@gmail.com for more info.