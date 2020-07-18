11229 Franklin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom + BONUS ROOM and 2 bath home in Culver City! Walk into a spacious living room with NEW wood-like flooring and NEW paint throughout. This unit features a decorative fireplace, central A/C and heat, and large windows for an abundance of natural sunlight. Kitchen features easy-to-clean tile, lots of cabinet space, and comes equipped with dishwasher and stove. Laundry closet with washer and dryer hookups conveniently located next to the kitchen. Enjoy charming remodeled bathrooms showcasing a vanity mirror with storage and a glass-enclosed shower. Enjoy the master bedroom with private en-suite bathroom and a BONUS ROOM! Enjoy some fresh air on your very own private outdoor deck and large backyard. Includes 2 car detached garage. The property is located near the 405, 90,10 freeways, Westfield Culver City, Culver/Slauson Park, and more! Schedule a showing today!