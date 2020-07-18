All apartments in Culver City
Culver City, CA
11229 Franklin Avenue
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:45 AM

11229 Franklin Avenue

11229 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Culver City
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balconies
Location

11229 Franklin Avenue, Culver City, CA 90230
Park West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom + BONUS ROOM and 2 bath home in Culver City! Walk into a spacious living room with NEW wood-like flooring and NEW paint throughout. This unit features a decorative fireplace, central A/C and heat, and large windows for an abundance of natural sunlight. Kitchen features easy-to-clean tile, lots of cabinet space, and comes equipped with dishwasher and stove. Laundry closet with washer and dryer hookups conveniently located next to the kitchen. Enjoy charming remodeled bathrooms showcasing a vanity mirror with storage and a glass-enclosed shower. Enjoy the master bedroom with private en-suite bathroom and a BONUS ROOM! Enjoy some fresh air on your very own private outdoor deck and large backyard. Includes 2 car detached garage. The property is located near the 405, 90,10 freeways, Westfield Culver City, Culver/Slauson Park, and more! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11229 Franklin Avenue have any available units?
11229 Franklin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 11229 Franklin Avenue have?
Some of 11229 Franklin Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11229 Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11229 Franklin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11229 Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11229 Franklin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 11229 Franklin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11229 Franklin Avenue offers parking.
Does 11229 Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11229 Franklin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11229 Franklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 11229 Franklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11229 Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11229 Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11229 Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11229 Franklin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 11229 Franklin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11229 Franklin Avenue has units with air conditioning.
