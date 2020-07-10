All apartments in Culver City
Culver City, CA
11111 PICKFORD WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11111 PICKFORD WAY

11111 Pickford Way · No Longer Available
Location

11111 Pickford Way, Culver City, CA 90230
Studio Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Culver City - 3 Bed House - Wood Floors - Pool - 2 Car Garage - Laundry Hkps! - We are proudly offering for rent this cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Culver City. The house is approximately 1500 square feet with wood floors, new paint, stove, refrigerator, dining area, ceiling fans, built-in cabinets, den room, shower tile walls and new bathroom flooring. The house also has a front/rear yard with a pool, laundry hookups and 2 car garage. The owner pays for the gardener. The home is located within miles of West Los Angeles College and Westfield Mall and conveniently located near the 405, 10 and 110 freeways. Hurry this home own't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11111 PICKFORD WAY have any available units?
11111 PICKFORD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 11111 PICKFORD WAY have?
Some of 11111 PICKFORD WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11111 PICKFORD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11111 PICKFORD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11111 PICKFORD WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 11111 PICKFORD WAY is pet friendly.
Does 11111 PICKFORD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 11111 PICKFORD WAY offers parking.
Does 11111 PICKFORD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11111 PICKFORD WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11111 PICKFORD WAY have a pool?
Yes, 11111 PICKFORD WAY has a pool.
Does 11111 PICKFORD WAY have accessible units?
No, 11111 PICKFORD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11111 PICKFORD WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 11111 PICKFORD WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11111 PICKFORD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 11111 PICKFORD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
