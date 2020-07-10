11111 PICKFORD WAY

Amenities

Culver City - 3 Bed House - Wood Floors - Pool - 2 Car Garage - Laundry Hkps! - We are proudly offering for rent this cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Culver City. The house is approximately 1500 square feet with wood floors, new paint, stove, refrigerator, dining area, ceiling fans, built-in cabinets, den room, shower tile walls and new bathroom flooring. The house also has a front/rear yard with a pool, laundry hookups and 2 car garage. The owner pays for the gardener. The home is located within miles of West Los Angeles College and Westfield Mall and conveniently located near the 405, 10 and 110 freeways. Hurry this home own't last long!



