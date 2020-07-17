10847 JEFFERSON Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely brand new two bedroom 1 bathroom unit in duplex that feels like your own home with a private front gate with key entry and one controlled access one car garage. Featuring hardwood floors, porcelain tiles in the kitchen and bathroom, quartz stone kitchen counter tops, washer/dryer, stainless steel oven, hood fan, stove, and dishwasher. Soft close custom shaker style cabinetry, beveled tile backsplash, central a/c and heat, secured private entrance and exit, dual pane windows, noritz tankless water heaters, tiled shower with glass roller entry doors, and bathroom medicine cabinet. Owner Pays for Water and Gardener