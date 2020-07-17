All apartments in Culver City
10847 JEFFERSON Boulevard
Last updated October 27 2019 at 3:10 AM

10847 JEFFERSON Boulevard

10847 Jefferson Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10847 Jefferson Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90230
Studio Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely brand new two bedroom 1 bathroom unit in duplex that feels like your own home with a private front gate with key entry and one controlled access one car garage. Featuring hardwood floors, porcelain tiles in the kitchen and bathroom, quartz stone kitchen counter tops, washer/dryer, stainless steel oven, hood fan, stove, and dishwasher. Soft close custom shaker style cabinetry, beveled tile backsplash, central a/c and heat, secured private entrance and exit, dual pane windows, noritz tankless water heaters, tiled shower with glass roller entry doors, and bathroom medicine cabinet. Owner Pays for Water and Gardener

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10847 JEFFERSON Boulevard have any available units?
10847 JEFFERSON Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 10847 JEFFERSON Boulevard have?
Some of 10847 JEFFERSON Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10847 JEFFERSON Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10847 JEFFERSON Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10847 JEFFERSON Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10847 JEFFERSON Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 10847 JEFFERSON Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10847 JEFFERSON Boulevard offers parking.
Does 10847 JEFFERSON Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10847 JEFFERSON Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10847 JEFFERSON Boulevard have a pool?
No, 10847 JEFFERSON Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 10847 JEFFERSON Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10847 JEFFERSON Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10847 JEFFERSON Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10847 JEFFERSON Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 10847 JEFFERSON Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10847 JEFFERSON Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
