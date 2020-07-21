10806 OVERLAND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Contemporary lease in prime Culver City location! Enjoy LA living at its best in this completely renovated & updated, stylish 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit with hardwood floors throughout. Crisp, clean new kitchen with SS appliances, new cabinets and quartz countertops. Light fills every room with brand new windows. Large laundry room with W/D has lots of room for storage. Central AC and Heat with Nest Thermostat. Spacious front porch. Front unit of duplex. Close to shopping, good schools & hip restaurants, and everything Culver City has to offer. Easy access to 405 freeway and all areas West. Pet OK.