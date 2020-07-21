All apartments in Culver City
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
10806 OVERLAND Avenue
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:47 AM

10806 OVERLAND Avenue

10806 Overland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10806 Overland Avenue, Culver City, CA 90230
Blanco-Culver Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contemporary lease in prime Culver City location! Enjoy LA living at its best in this completely renovated & updated, stylish 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit with hardwood floors throughout. Crisp, clean new kitchen with SS appliances, new cabinets and quartz countertops. Light fills every room with brand new windows. Large laundry room with W/D has lots of room for storage. Central AC and Heat with Nest Thermostat. Spacious front porch. Front unit of duplex. Close to shopping, good schools & hip restaurants, and everything Culver City has to offer. Easy access to 405 freeway and all areas West. Pet OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

