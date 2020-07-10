10797 NORTHGATE Street

Amenities

Beautifully maintained, completely remodeled unit of a side by side duplex located in a residential neighborhood surrounded by single family homes in the much desired Culver Crest area of Culver City. This unit feels like a single family home that opens to a secured, newly landscaped, private enclosed yard and patio in beautiful woodsy setting, perfect for entertaining. It includes a private 2 car garage. There is also additional parking for your guests. Upgrades include new gleaming laminated floors, recessed lighting, quartz counter top kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances including newer fridge, stove and dishwasher, pantry storage, washer/dryer, newer central air conditioning and heating, quartz and ceramic tile in custom styled bathrooms. Lots of natural light and closets. Each bedroom is separate with two full baths. Great for room-mates. Close to all the great amenities of Culver City including the expo line, bike trails, parks, great schools, entertainment and shopping.