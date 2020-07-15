Camden Sea Palms

Lease Length: Only 12+ month lease terms offered in state of California
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Additional: Cable and Internet $90, Valet Living (trash pickup) $0, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limit. Please see management for pet approval. Call us with any pet-related questions!
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage