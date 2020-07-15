All apartments in Costa Mesa
Camden Sea Palms

1850 Whittier Ave · (415) 639-9395
Location

1850 Whittier Ave, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,124

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,183

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 13

$2,189

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Sea Palms.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
online portal
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
e-payments
smoke-free community
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Perfectly placed in Orange County, California, Camden Sea Palms is waiting for you. Costa Mesa, California is known for its beaches, shopping and entertainment. Live just minutes from Huntington and Newport Beaches. Our pet-friendly community is non-smoking and offers spacious floor plans, Valet Living and is within walking distance of restaurants. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Only 12+ month lease terms offered in state of California
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Additional: Cable and Internet $90, Valet Living (trash pickup) $0, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limit. Please see management for pet approval. Call us with any pet-related questions!
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Sea Palms have any available units?
Camden Sea Palms has 11 units available starting at $2,124 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Sea Palms have?
Some of Camden Sea Palms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Sea Palms currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Sea Palms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Sea Palms pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Sea Palms is pet friendly.
Does Camden Sea Palms offer parking?
Yes, Camden Sea Palms offers parking.
Does Camden Sea Palms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Sea Palms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Sea Palms have a pool?
Yes, Camden Sea Palms has a pool.
Does Camden Sea Palms have accessible units?
No, Camden Sea Palms does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Sea Palms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Sea Palms has units with dishwashers.
