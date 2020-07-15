Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub cable included carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access online portal valet service cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly business center carport cc payments clubhouse courtyard doorman e-payments smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Perfectly placed in Orange County, California, Camden Sea Palms is waiting for you. Costa Mesa, California is known for its beaches, shopping and entertainment. Live just minutes from Huntington and Newport Beaches. Our pet-friendly community is non-smoking and offers spacious floor plans, Valet Living and is within walking distance of restaurants. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.