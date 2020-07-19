All apartments in Costa Mesa
767 Scott Place
767 Scott Place

767 Scott Place · No Longer Available
Location

767 Scott Place, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Immaculate, clean & freshly painted two bedroom apartment on the top floor of a tri-plex. Stainless steel 5 burner gas stove, microwave & dishwasher. Dual pane windows, blinds on all windows. Dual pane sliding glass doors off the dining area to the balcony. One car detached garage directly in front of the unit and 1 assigned parking space across from the garage. Washer & dryer in shared laundry room next to the garages. Very close to Huntington Beach and Newport Beach. Water & trash included. No pets & no smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

