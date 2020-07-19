767 Scott Place

Amenities

Immaculate, clean & freshly painted two bedroom apartment on the top floor of a tri-plex. Stainless steel 5 burner gas stove, microwave & dishwasher. Dual pane windows, blinds on all windows. Dual pane sliding glass doors off the dining area to the balcony. One car detached garage directly in front of the unit and 1 assigned parking space across from the garage. Washer & dryer in shared laundry room next to the garages. Very close to Huntington Beach and Newport Beach. Water & trash included. No pets & no smoking please.