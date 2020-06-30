574 Joann Street #D

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Location is just perfect.......close to shopping,schools, restaurants and freeways. This adorable upper 2 bedrooms 1 bath is totally remodeled and sits right next to the golf course!! Nicely kept up complex with gated entrance, large common area and community laundry facilities. Wonderful floor plan with large living area and laminated wood flooring with slider that opens to the deck. The remolded kitchen has granite counter tops and refrigerator is included. The bedrooms are spacious and there is a large remolded bath. This unit has assigned parking. Call Jill 949-289-7830 for showing