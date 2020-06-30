All apartments in Costa Mesa
Location

574 Joann Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Location is just perfect.......close to shopping,schools, restaurants and freeways. This adorable upper 2 bedrooms 1 bath is totally remodeled and sits right next to the golf course!! Nicely kept up complex with gated entrance, large common area and community laundry facilities. Wonderful floor plan with large living area and laminated wood flooring with slider that opens to the deck. The remolded kitchen has granite counter tops and refrigerator is included. The bedrooms are spacious and there is a large remolded bath. This unit has assigned parking. Call Jill 949-289-7830 for showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 574 Joann Street #D have any available units?
574 Joann Street #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 574 Joann Street #D have?
Some of 574 Joann Street #D's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 574 Joann Street #D currently offering any rent specials?
574 Joann Street #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 574 Joann Street #D pet-friendly?
No, 574 Joann Street #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 574 Joann Street #D offer parking?
Yes, 574 Joann Street #D offers parking.
Does 574 Joann Street #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 574 Joann Street #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 574 Joann Street #D have a pool?
No, 574 Joann Street #D does not have a pool.
Does 574 Joann Street #D have accessible units?
No, 574 Joann Street #D does not have accessible units.
Does 574 Joann Street #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 574 Joann Street #D does not have units with dishwashers.

