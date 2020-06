Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet range

A very rare opportunity. East Side quiet cul de sac opposite Woodland elementary school. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 1 car garage. Boasting very large rooms and a kitchen. New paint, New carpets, New Blinds, New Vinyl Windows. Gas Range, This is an especially nice unit and we are looking for an especially nice renter. Small QUIET dog or single cat considered with additional deposit.

Available now.