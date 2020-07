Amenities

Warm and inviting with 20 foot plus high ceilings and amazing windows, french sliders, skylight, marble entry, fireplace and much more. Beautiful open floor plan with a lot of natural lighting and washed oak kitchen. Fantastic wrap-around yard, central air and heat! This home is perfectly centralized to 17th St., the beach, 5 star restaurants and the FWY.