Costa Mesa, CA
2022 Pomona Avenue
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:54 PM

2022 Pomona Avenue

2022 Pomona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2022 Pomona Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Kitchen has all new quartz counter tops, cabinet drawers, facing and hardware, sink, faucet, and garbage disposal, plus new stainless steel appliances,vaulted ceilings plus beautiful out door space.

Living/Dining room is light and bright with new flooring and blinds.Bedroom has new carpet and a plus of two closets. Bathroom has all-new marble tile floors, quartz counter top, sink and faucet, plus plenty of storage. This property is the back unit of 2 units on a lot.

Property is close to triangle square, Huntington beach and Newport beach.
- 2.5 miles to beach (easy bike ride).

Submit on Pets

Call or Text Seven Gables Property Management for showing appointment
(714) 602-0741
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 Pomona Avenue have any available units?
2022 Pomona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2022 Pomona Avenue have?
Some of 2022 Pomona Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 Pomona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2022 Pomona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 Pomona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2022 Pomona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2022 Pomona Avenue offer parking?
No, 2022 Pomona Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2022 Pomona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 Pomona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 Pomona Avenue have a pool?
No, 2022 Pomona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2022 Pomona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2022 Pomona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 Pomona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2022 Pomona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

