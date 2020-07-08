2022 Pomona Avenue

Amenities

Kitchen has all new quartz counter tops, cabinet drawers, facing and hardware, sink, faucet, and garbage disposal, plus new stainless steel appliances,vaulted ceilings plus beautiful out door space.



Living/Dining room is light and bright with new flooring and blinds.Bedroom has new carpet and a plus of two closets. Bathroom has all-new marble tile floors, quartz counter top, sink and faucet, plus plenty of storage. This property is the back unit of 2 units on a lot.



Property is close to triangle square, Huntington beach and Newport beach.

- 2.5 miles to beach (easy bike ride).



