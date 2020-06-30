All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:35 PM

178 E 19th Street

178 East 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

178 East 19th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Please click the VIRTUAL TOUR to see more on this great home! Enjoy the Eastside Costa Mesa lifestyle with approx. 2,248 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, this home has a great layout with one bedroom and dedicated bath downstairs. This home features beautiful wood floors throughout the downstairs and upstairs, rich, custom exterior color schemes and decorative Craftsman-style architecture and stacked stone, a charming entry with Dutch Door, desirable nine foot ceilings, beautiful stainless steel appliances, high quality countertops at kitchen and master bathroom, interior laundry room with sink, upgraded fireplace faces and stair-rail systems, and other attractive features. The master bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet and five piece bathroom with dual sinks, large tub and separate shower stall. This terrific home has an upstairs bonus/family room, private gated yard, direct-access attached two-car garage, laundry room with machines, tankless water heater, walk-in kitchen pantry, and central heating and air conditioning. Large windows in all the bedrooms, a large window over the large master bathroom tub and west-facing slider door keep the home light and bright throughout the day. Just blocks away from highly rated Kaiser Elementary, Ensign Middle and Newport Harbor High Schools and great shopping and nightlife, this home is an incredible opportunity to enjoy the "Coolest Neighborhood Anywhere", the Eastside of Costa Mesa...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 E 19th Street have any available units?
178 E 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 178 E 19th Street have?
Some of 178 E 19th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 178 E 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
178 E 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 E 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 178 E 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 178 E 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 178 E 19th Street offers parking.
Does 178 E 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 178 E 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 E 19th Street have a pool?
No, 178 E 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 178 E 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 178 E 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 178 E 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 178 E 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

