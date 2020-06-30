178 E 19th Street

Amenities

Please click the VIRTUAL TOUR to see more on this great home! Enjoy the Eastside Costa Mesa lifestyle with approx. 2,248 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, this home has a great layout with one bedroom and dedicated bath downstairs. This home features beautiful wood floors throughout the downstairs and upstairs, rich, custom exterior color schemes and decorative Craftsman-style architecture and stacked stone, a charming entry with Dutch Door, desirable nine foot ceilings, beautiful stainless steel appliances, high quality countertops at kitchen and master bathroom, interior laundry room with sink, upgraded fireplace faces and stair-rail systems, and other attractive features. The master bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet and five piece bathroom with dual sinks, large tub and separate shower stall. This terrific home has an upstairs bonus/family room, private gated yard, direct-access attached two-car garage, laundry room with machines, tankless water heater, walk-in kitchen pantry, and central heating and air conditioning. Large windows in all the bedrooms, a large window over the large master bathroom tub and west-facing slider door keep the home light and bright throughout the day. Just blocks away from highly rated Kaiser Elementary, Ensign Middle and Newport Harbor High Schools and great shopping and nightlife, this home is an incredible opportunity to enjoy the "Coolest Neighborhood Anywhere", the Eastside of Costa Mesa...