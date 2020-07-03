1741 Tustin Ave #20A

Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhome Located in Prime Costa Mesa Location - This upgraded home is located in The Orleans Townhomes complex, just a block away from local restaurants and shops. As you enter the home you are greeted by a very open living and dining area. This single level, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath residence will surprise you as it is very spacious and well taken care of. This home features include hard floor surfaces throughout, updated bathrooms, fireplace, stackable laundry machines, large, sunny, back patio and 1 parking space inside of a 2 car shared garage. The HOA Community offers a sparkling swimming pool and spa.



Offered on a 12-month lease. No pets.



AVAILABLE NOW and ready for move-in! If you are interested in viewing this property please text or call Alex at 949-887-2780.



