Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

1741 Tustin Ave #20A

1741 Tustin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1741 Tustin Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhome Located in Prime Costa Mesa Location - This upgraded home is located in The Orleans Townhomes complex, just a block away from local restaurants and shops. As you enter the home you are greeted by a very open living and dining area. This single level, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath residence will surprise you as it is very spacious and well taken care of. This home features include hard floor surfaces throughout, updated bathrooms, fireplace, stackable laundry machines, large, sunny, back patio and 1 parking space inside of a 2 car shared garage. The HOA Community offers a sparkling swimming pool and spa.

Offered on a 12-month lease. No pets.

AVAILABLE NOW and ready for move-in! If you are interested in viewing this property please text or call Alex at 949-887-2780.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5140294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 Tustin Ave #20A have any available units?
1741 Tustin Ave #20A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1741 Tustin Ave #20A have?
Some of 1741 Tustin Ave #20A's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 Tustin Ave #20A currently offering any rent specials?
1741 Tustin Ave #20A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 Tustin Ave #20A pet-friendly?
No, 1741 Tustin Ave #20A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1741 Tustin Ave #20A offer parking?
Yes, 1741 Tustin Ave #20A offers parking.
Does 1741 Tustin Ave #20A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 Tustin Ave #20A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 Tustin Ave #20A have a pool?
Yes, 1741 Tustin Ave #20A has a pool.
Does 1741 Tustin Ave #20A have accessible units?
No, 1741 Tustin Ave #20A does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 Tustin Ave #20A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1741 Tustin Ave #20A does not have units with dishwashers.

