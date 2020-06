Amenities

new construction garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Welcome to 17th West and this beautiful newly constructed townhome located in the heart of Costa Mesa within a mile of the ocean and waterfront restaurants. This contemporary home offers three bedrooms and four bathrooms as well as a large bonus room on the first level that can be used as an office. There's also a direct access two-car garage with new epoxy floors. Call today and be the first to ever live in this home!